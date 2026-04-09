You Can Sample San Francisco's Food Scene All In One Spot At This Marketplace

From San Francisco's famous Mission-style burritos to hearty sourdough bread, there are plenty of bites to sample in the city — and you can get them all at the Ferry Building. Considered a San Francisco institution, the century-plus-old Ferry Building with its iconic clock tower stands over the famous Market Street, where its picture-perfect location provides a backdrop of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the stunning strait.

Its marketplace is buzzing with locals and travelers, featuring a year-round farmers market in its plaza and almost 50 stores inside, selling everything from caviar to empanadas. There's the A16 La Pala that has been a neighborhood favorite for more than 20 years but a relative newcomer to the Ferry Building as of 2024, showcasing the light and refreshing character of Southern Italian flavors in its pizzas and salad plates. For tasty libations, there's the Fort Point Beer Company, which also offers one of the best seats in the house for people-watching or just taking in the views of the surrounding areas. Its beer options — made right in San Francisco — allow folks to dive deeper into the flavors of the city.

If you're itching for a visit, the Ferry Building is open every day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. — but if you're looking to check out a specific spot, be sure to check its own schedule. The evident downside to visiting the Ferry Building is not having the chance to try each restaurant at the marketplace. So, if you can squeeze in an extra day or two to explore its different offerings, it's going to be worth your while.