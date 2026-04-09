You Can Sample San Francisco's Food Scene All In One Spot At This Marketplace
From San Francisco's famous Mission-style burritos to hearty sourdough bread, there are plenty of bites to sample in the city — and you can get them all at the Ferry Building. Considered a San Francisco institution, the century-plus-old Ferry Building with its iconic clock tower stands over the famous Market Street, where its picture-perfect location provides a backdrop of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the stunning strait.
Its marketplace is buzzing with locals and travelers, featuring a year-round farmers market in its plaza and almost 50 stores inside, selling everything from caviar to empanadas. There's the A16 La Pala that has been a neighborhood favorite for more than 20 years but a relative newcomer to the Ferry Building as of 2024, showcasing the light and refreshing character of Southern Italian flavors in its pizzas and salad plates. For tasty libations, there's the Fort Point Beer Company, which also offers one of the best seats in the house for people-watching or just taking in the views of the surrounding areas. Its beer options — made right in San Francisco — allow folks to dive deeper into the flavors of the city.
If you're itching for a visit, the Ferry Building is open every day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. — but if you're looking to check out a specific spot, be sure to check its own schedule. The evident downside to visiting the Ferry Building is not having the chance to try each restaurant at the marketplace. So, if you can squeeze in an extra day or two to explore its different offerings, it's going to be worth your while.
The Ferry Building's best eats
There's nothing that says you've been to San Francisco quite like dabbling in the local seafood cuisine. The Hog Island Oyster Company is a popular fixture within the Ferry Building for its clam chowder — an iconic dish of the city — and grilled cheese sandwich, along with grilled oysters that never skimp on flavor. Dining in also grants you access to spectacular views by the waters, making the experience truly immersive. Nopa Fish is another classic spot with seafood plates on the menu, and it also doubles as a seafood market. The fish and chips are a crowd favorite, while the smoked albacore melt is a worthy runner-up.
For a taste of another local gem, one of the bakeries to add to your list in San Francisco for sourdough is the Acme Bread Company, and it might just be worth its own stop. It's actually one of the top places in the city to get the iconic bread, especially if you want it as fresh as they come. Its sourdough is known for its delicate crust complemented by its light crumb, which comes with an exciting touch of tang.
For a unique spin on the beloved Mission-style burritos, Señor Sisig revitalizes traditional Filipino cuisine, giving the city classic a twist that involves adobo garlic rice and the optional tocino (grilled cured pork) if it strikes your fancy. Those with adventurous taste buds or a hankering for sweet treats will enjoy Humphry Slocombe. It's quite well known in the city for turning unexpected ingredients into ice cream. For instance, there's the Secret Breakfast Ice Cream, which consists of bourbon ice cream and cornflake cookies.