The Unexpected Italian Pantry Staple That Savvy HomeGoods Shoppers Never Leave Without

HomeGoods is known for well-priced home décor — you can find everything from area rugs to dinnerware sets and discounts on expensive name-brand products. But as someone who spends at least every other weekend browsing the HomeGoods aisles, I can say there's one section you're probably skipping over: Groceries. More specifically, those imported Italian products that line the Home Goods shelves, from fancy pastas to flavored oils and vinegars.

Every HomeGoods store is different, but there's almost always a dedicated Italian imports section. It often has different pasta shapes and styles that aren't as easy to find in grocery stores, such as creste di gallo and extra-wide pappardelle. To authenticate the pasta while searching, confirm that the package is made in Italy and double-check the expiration date to ensure it hasn't been sitting on the shelf for too long. You can also research the brand to see what others have said about its flavor and texture.

"The authentic imported Italian Pasta is absolutely amazing. So much more easier to digest because of the flour they use and the only place in my town where we can get it," one person wrote on a HomeGoods Facebook post. Consumers have raved online about the chain's gluten-free pasta selection, too. "[HomeGoods] had a ton of gluten free pasta options! And I'm showing you what I find every couple months ... I always find fun gems and snacks here," another Facebook user commented.