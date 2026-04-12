Are Sprouted Tomatoes Safe To Eat?
If you've ever sliced into a tomato and noticed some green shoots coming out from the seeds, it can be a bit of a surprise, but it isn't that uncommon and it isn't dangerous either. Tomatoes can sprout when they are a bit older or when they've been stored somewhere too warm. In fact, warmer temperatures are one of the storage mistakes that could be making your fruit spoil faster, which does include tomatoes. The process of them sprouting is called vivipary, and it is essentially where the tomato's seeds have begun to germinate inside the fruit, in a similar way they would in the soil. Tomatoes actually give seeds a pretty perfect little environment to start sprouting, much like soil, as they are full of nutrients and moisture, so it only takes some heat to get the process going.
This does not automatically mean the tomato is inedible, however, just as long as it is still firm and there is no mold, rot, or off smell. The minute they go squishy, moldy, or start leaking liquid then it's time to throw them in the compost bin. While mostly safe, sprouted tomatoes have been known to have a different taste, as sprouts themselves can be bitter, so you are better off removing them before you eat the tomato flesh. And then those seeds, now that they have already sprouted, could actually be planted, allowing you to grow even more tomatoes from store-bought tomatoes.
How to eat sprouted tomatoes
While technically it is safe to eat sprouted tomatoes, the very nature of them being sprouted means they're no longer at their peak. That means they'll do a better job in dishes that are cooked rather than those that require fresh and raw tomatoes. So in this case, skip the salad and instead use them in things like soups, stews, or in an all-purpose tomato sauce recipe. The heat will work to soften out any bitterness from the sprouts as well as solve the issue of any slightly softened textures, if you have them. And by cooking them down with some extra seasonings like salt, garlic, or acidity in the form of vinegar or lemon, you can bring back some of the brightness that older tomatoes tend to lose.
Still, eating sprouted tomatoes is a practical way to avoid waste. And, if anything, finding that your tomatoes have sprouts is just a reminder that produce, like all organic matter, changes with time and has a life cycle of its own. If you use them the right way then they can still do their job and do it somewhat well, but it's also perfectly fine if you prefer to throw them in the compost bin or plant them instead.