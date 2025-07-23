This Old School Appetizer Used To Be Iconic, But Today It's Way Overpriced

Food inflation is a thing, for sure. But there's a difference between hiking prices because of rising costs and simply hiking prices without much reason. Over the last several years, the cost of eggs and beef have steadily risen, while fish and seafood prices have dropped. In fact, the cost of shrimp per pound has dropped from a high of nearly $11 in 2014 to under $7 in 2025.

Still, that hasn't stopped most restaurants from charging an exorbitant price for a classic appetizer that has recently made a comeback on menus across the country. Shrimp cocktail is a simple enough dish. Usually, it's comprised of four to six lightly poached jumbo shrimp served in a cocktail glass with cocktail sauce — which is some mixture of ketchup, hot sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. You can even make a more simple three-ingredient version of cocktail sauce.

But, as simple as it is to make, ordering a shrimp cocktail at a restaurant these days might leave you in more tears than even the best horseradish. At some more high-end spots, we're talking around $30 for this old school dish.