What's The Cheapest Bottle Of Jack Daniel's You Can Buy?

There's somewhere around a dozen different types of Jack Daniel's whiskey on the market (depending on how you count the limited release whiskeys), with options ranging from a single barrel rye to flavored whiskeys. And when it comes to price, they vary.

If you're looking for a full-strength option (80 proof or 40% alcohol), Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey will generally be the cheapest option when comparing bottles of the same size. (Prices mentioned in this article refer to the standard 750 milliliter or 25.4-ounce bottles.) You can typically find a bottle for around $17 to $22. Walmart's on the cheaper end at just under $17, while Target's about $19.

However, you may also want to look at Jack Daniel's classic flavored varieties: Honey, Fire (with cinnamon liqueur), and Apple (skip the new, so-so limited-edition flavors like blackberry; these cost more). Price-wise, they're often the same as Old No. 7, although with a fraction less strength (70 proof or 35% ABV). At Walmart, they have the exact same price at $16.73, while you'll get both Old No. 7 and those three flavors for $19 at Safeway. However, it seems that Old No. 7 may reliably be the cheapest: Some retailers offer the flavored versions for a few dollars more. One online liquor retailer has the Old No. 7 and Apple for about $22, with Honey and Fire costing slightly more. So basically, while the price floor seems to be the same for the flavored whiskeys and Old No. 7, the ceiling is a little higher for the flavored varieties.