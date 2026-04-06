This $5 Aldi Tea Set Is Loaded With Dessert Flavors And Whimsy

Discussions on the r/Adi subreddit center around how absolutely precious the tea set is. Discussions on the r/aldi subreddit center around just how precious the tea set is. "I stopped as soon as I saw this. It is so f-ing cute, I can hardly stand it," one Redditor shared, another adding that they were saving the bags to display on a bookshelf.

While the packaging has clearly won people over, opinions on the taste are a bit more mixed. If you're looking for a sweet alternative to an actual dessert, you may love how these teas taste. "So yummy, Banana Bread is my absolute favorite," shares a shopper. "Loving Strawberry Shortcake!" another buyer enthuses. However, others note that the appeal leans more toward novelty than flavor. "Taste-wise, all pretty meh/mild (Lemon Macaroon one was gross IMO). Just a note for those looking for flavor over appeal," one buyer warns. Another shared their conflicted feelings, saying, "I'm a tea junkie. But they all don't taste like anything to me. The packaging is adorable though!"

Overall, while the set may not win over everyone on flavor alone, its whimsical design is clearly the main draw. But as with many Aldi Finds, this seasonal item won't last long — so keep an eye out because it may be gone in a flash.