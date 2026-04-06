This $5 Aldi Tea Set Is Loaded With Dessert Flavors And Whimsy
Aldi has a cult following for many of its affordable products, but one of the coolest things about the store is stumbling across something unexpected that you didn't know you needed. Such is the case with the adorable Benner Tea Party Gift Set, one of those Aldi Finds worth keeping an eye out for. The teas are back after making a brief appearance last spring, when customers quickly snapped them up. But is it worth picking up on your next Aldi run?
The Benner Tea Party Gift Set is undeniably charming. The animal characters on the tea boxes look straight out of a Beatrix Potter story, giving the set a fanciful, vintage vibe that appeals to tea drinkers of all ages. Each flavor of decaffeinated herbal blend is a sweet treat that you might expect to be served at a quaint afternoon tea: Berry Crumble, Blueberry Muffin, Banana Bread, Strawberry Shortcake, Raspberry Cookie, and Lemon Macaron. Even if it's an impulse purchase, you don't have to feel too bad — it's only $4.99 for the set of 24 teabags. And because how you brew your tea can affect flavor and enjoyment, these whimsical blends might be worth trying just for the fun of it.
Are the teas as tasty as they are cute?
Discussions on the r/Adi subreddit center around how absolutely precious the tea set is. Discussions on the r/aldi subreddit center around just how precious the tea set is. "I stopped as soon as I saw this. It is so f-ing cute, I can hardly stand it," one Redditor shared, another adding that they were saving the bags to display on a bookshelf.
While the packaging has clearly won people over, opinions on the taste are a bit more mixed. If you're looking for a sweet alternative to an actual dessert, you may love how these teas taste. "So yummy, Banana Bread is my absolute favorite," shares a shopper. "Loving Strawberry Shortcake!" another buyer enthuses. However, others note that the appeal leans more toward novelty than flavor. "Taste-wise, all pretty meh/mild (Lemon Macaroon one was gross IMO). Just a note for those looking for flavor over appeal," one buyer warns. Another shared their conflicted feelings, saying, "I'm a tea junkie. But they all don't taste like anything to me. The packaging is adorable though!"
Overall, while the set may not win over everyone on flavor alone, its whimsical design is clearly the main draw. But as with many Aldi Finds, this seasonal item won't last long — so keep an eye out because it may be gone in a flash.