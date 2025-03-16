Does It Really Matter How You Brew Tea?

If you're a tea enthusiast, you may have pondered how exactly to make the perfect cup of tea. Is there a right approach to boiling water and adding it to the pot or mug? What water should you use? And perhaps the biggest one (especially in the U.K.) — do you put milk into the cup before the tea?

The water questions are more easily settled. Once your water is boiled and your carefully-stored tea picked out, it's not worth fretting about whether you should put tea in the pot first, then water, or vice versa. Whichever way you do it, the tea starts steeping the moment it hits the water, so there's no real difference. You can find questionable claims that pouring water over tea can over-steep it, causing bitterness as the moving water forces more flavor out, but this seems to be a rarely-expressed problem.

That said, there are pointers when it comes to boiling water. Don't re-boil water that was already boiled, and pour the water into the pot as soon as it hits boiling point; this is because (over-)boiling pushes oxygen out of the water, giving the tea a flatter taste, as oxygen helps flavor develop. Filtered water is best because this eliminates minerals from the water that add a bad taste; if your local tap water tastes neutral, it's probably okay. Bottled water may work well, but it can be finicky since you want to avoid distilled or mineral versions as they can interfere with flavor.