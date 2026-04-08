For The Best Chicken Soup Of Your Life, Stop Adding Water And Do This Instead
Most glorified foodies have their own unique way of preparing homemade chicken soup. For instance, you may like to flavor chicken soup with a key ingredient like turmeric or use ample amounts of chicken stock during preparation. However, there is a whole new way of making this traditional dish that requires nothing more than patience. Sure enough, to make the best chicken soup of your life, stop adding water and slow-cook your meat and vegetables to create a rich and flavorful broth instead. This alternative preparation, coined "no-water magic soup," went viral on social media like Instagram and TikTok at the start of 2026.
Based on a Chinese recipe known as chicken essence soup, no-water magic soup is solely made of steamed chicken and vegetables cooked over low heat. All you need to do is line your soup pot with chopped vegetables, a whole raw chicken, and aromatic extras. Then, simply cover your pot with a tight-fitting lid and cook the combined mixture for up to two hours. During this undisturbed cooking time, the steam, fat, and moisture from your chicken and vegetables collect at the base of the pot as a nutrient-dense broth.
Yet, to ensure these ingredients produce enough liquid, make sure your pot has an extra-tight seal during cooking. Use a heavy-duty enameled pot or cover your pot with foil, followed by your lid for a tighter seal. The produce you choose also affects the amount of moisture released during the cooking process.
Make the best no-water chicken soup at home
To make your own satisfying version of this recipe, start by following some of the most important tips for making homemade chicken soup. This includes using an entire bone-in, skin-on chicken and an array of moisture-rich fruits and vegetables. Common ingredients include napa cabbages, onions, carrots, and apples. You can also include extras like leeks, celery, escarole, and mushrooms. Make sure to chop your fruits and vegetables into large, sizable chunks. This way, their moisture releases more slowly, and your soup doesn't turn into a mushy mess during the extended cooking time.
Once you add the vegetables and chicken to your pot, top your meat with a variety of sliced aromatics, including crushed garlic cloves, fresh slices of ginger, sliced scallions, and Chinese red dates (jujubes) for a bit of extra sweetness. You can also use goji berries or dried cranberries. While you can certainly season your meat and vegetables with a small amount of salt prior to cooking, consider waiting to add extra seasonings until all the moisture and fat from your chicken has been released.
Keep in mind that you can always upgrade your chicken soup with a splash of white wine or some fresh lemon juice for additional moisture and flavor. Or, for a more impactful finishing touch, serve this soup with a pourable topping. A simple sauce made from garlic, ginger, chili sauce, soy sauce, and a bit of rice vinegar can add more moisture without plain water.