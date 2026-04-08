For The Best Chicken Soup Of Your Life, Stop Adding Water And Do This Instead

Most glorified foodies have their own unique way of preparing homemade chicken soup. For instance, you may like to flavor chicken soup with a key ingredient like turmeric or use ample amounts of chicken stock during preparation. However, there is a whole new way of making this traditional dish that requires nothing more than patience. Sure enough, to make the best chicken soup of your life, stop adding water and slow-cook your meat and vegetables to create a rich and flavorful broth instead. This alternative preparation, coined "no-water magic soup," went viral on social media like Instagram and TikTok at the start of 2026.

Based on a Chinese recipe known as chicken essence soup, no-water magic soup is solely made of steamed chicken and vegetables cooked over low heat. All you need to do is line your soup pot with chopped vegetables, a whole raw chicken, and aromatic extras. Then, simply cover your pot with a tight-fitting lid and cook the combined mixture for up to two hours. During this undisturbed cooking time, the steam, fat, and moisture from your chicken and vegetables collect at the base of the pot as a nutrient-dense broth.

Yet, to ensure these ingredients produce enough liquid, make sure your pot has an extra-tight seal during cooking. Use a heavy-duty enameled pot or cover your pot with foil, followed by your lid for a tighter seal. The produce you choose also affects the amount of moisture released during the cooking process.