If you find yourself nostalgically craving a bowl of creamy, tangy sherbet (and know what it is), odds are you enjoyed your childhood sometime during the last half of the 20th century. Popular across North America from the 1940s through the 1990s, sherbet is basically a cross between sorbet and ice cream. Like sorbet, it uses a base of fruit puree that's mixed with milk or cream like ice cream. Though it comes in a range of flavors, orange is by far one of the most popular, though grocery stores don't always carry the best brands of orange sherbet these days.

Fortunately, it's very easy to make a velvety, refreshing replica of this retro dessert at home with just three ingredients — canned coconut milk, mandarin oranges, and maple syrup or honey. Canned coconut milk is naturally thick and rich, and often used as a vegan alternative to heavy cream. When frozen and blended, mandarin orange sections become a one-ingredient sorbet; add some fatty coconut milk and you'll end up with a creamy, smoothie-like base.

Maple syrup or honey are excellent sweeteners for this frozen treat because they're liquid and won't make the mixture gritty, unlike sugar which won't dissolve properly at cold temperatures. You can whip up a quick and easy simple syrup if you prefer the more neutral taste of sugar though. A brief stint in the freezer or trip through your ice cream maker (if you have one) makes the mandarin orange sherbet scoopable and ready to enjoy.