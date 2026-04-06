Don't Overlook This Store For Affordable BBQ Supplies
Hosting a party can be a major expense. While you save money cooking yourself versus catering, that doesn't mean it's cheap to grab so many products and ingredients from your local grocery store. When you're putting on a backyard barbecue and need affordable supplies, trust us: skip the supermarket and stop at your local Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree is a surprisingly great spot for affordable kitchen essentials, and its barbecue finds are no exception. It has everything from disposable plates and utensils to name-brand condiments — many of which run you less money than they would at a standard grocery store. You can even grab roasting pans and seasonings, plus a number of grilling tools and accessories you need to scrub the grill or evenly cook your food. While you might still need a standard supermarket to get the right pulled pork cut, don't be surprised if you fill your cart at Dollar Tree with many of your barbecue-hosting needs. Here are a bunch of barbecue essentials that are a steal at this popular dollar store.
Aluminum trays
The most important item to have at a barbecue is obviously the food, but you'll also need containers for serving. Dollar Tree offers aluminum trays of various sizes — including the Deep Foil Roasting Pans and Foil Cake Pans with Lids — so you can house anything from slow-roasted brisket and barbecue ribs to cakes and cupcakes.
Paper plates
Hosting any outdoor barbecue is much easier when you don't have to wash dishes. Dollar tree has an assortment of paper plates, from Summer Print Designer Paper Plates to The Home Store Uncoated White Paper Plates. They come in various sizes and counts so you can grab matching sets for appetizers and dinner, and only as many as you need.
Plastic utensils
Similarly to the plates assortment, Dollar Tree offers plastic forks, knives, and spoons in various colors. Most sets come in packs of 48 (16 of each utensil), but you can also get the 144-count Party Plastic Cutlery Set. For a more elevated look, grab the All-in-One Silver Plastic Flatware and Napkin Sets, which come with three packs of silver utensils bundled inside napkins.
Bamboo skewers
If you're grilling up some steak or seafood skewers, Dollar Tree offers a few different options from Cooking Concepts in two materials: bamboo and metal. You can get bamboo ones in as few as a 12-count or as many as a 125-count. Metal skewers come in a four-piece set.
Grill trays
Metal grill trays are perfect for cooking smaller foods that don't fit as well over grill grates, such as chopped veggies or shrimp, plus they help keep grill grates cleaner. Dollar Tree offers two types of trays from Cooking Concepts: the Grill Tray Two-Pack or the Foil Grill Topper Tray. The latter is disposable if you don't want another thing to clean.
Cooking Concepts 3-in-1 Grill Brush
The Cooking Concepts 3-in-1 Grill Brush is perfect for cleaning the grill after the barbecue is over. It has two types of scrubbers and a scraper to make sure you get all that stuck-on gunk off the grill. Keep in mind that it's not dishwasher-safe, so hand wash it after use.
Cooking Concepts BBQ Grill Scrubber
For that stuck-on grill gunk where you need a little more elbow grease, grab the Cooking Concepts BBQ Grill Scrubber. It's essentially a durable sponge with a handle so you can scrub with more force than a grill brush. This tool also requires hand washing after use, but it comes in handy when you have stuck-on grease.
Cooking Concepts Heavyweight Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears
These powerful Cooking Concepts Heavyweight Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears are perfect for cutting vegetables or herbs, cutting fat off meats, and even cutting twine for when you tie something before it goes onto the grill. They're dishwasher-safe and food-safe.
McCormick Silicone Basting Brush
Basting brushes are important for getting an even coating of barbecue sauce or glaze on top of your meats, veggies, and seafood. You can buy one each of the McCormick Silicone Basting Brush for meat and vegetables to avoid cross-contamination.
Cooking Concepts Summer Food Tent
The biggest problem of outdoor dining? Bugs all over your food. Dollar Tree offers food coverings that keep insects away from the food so you can leave it out stress-free. The Cooking Concepts Summer Food Tents come in four colors, plus they're foldable for easy storage when not being used.
Cooking Concepts Expandable BBQ Fork
When the bonfire and s'mores come out after dinner, pick up a few of these Cooking Concepts Expandable BBQ Forks for easy roasting over a fire. They help keep you far enough away from the flames, yet make sure your marshmallows get as close as can be. The fork is also great for roasting hot dogs or sausages for a true cookout feel.
Cooking Concepts Plastic Turkey Baster
Turkey basters aren't only for Thanksgiving. They help evenly distribute juices over the top of meat while it cooks, and are great for ensuring your barbecued meats have the most flavor and moisture possible. Dollar Tree offers the Cooking Concepts Plastic Turkey Baster.
Stainless steels spatulas
Cooking Concepts Hamburger Patty Press
When you're cooking burgers for a crowd, they should be the same size and thickness to promote even cooking. That's where the Cooking Concepts Hamburger Patty Press comes in. It helps guide the burger size and thickness so you don't have to stress about it. Just make sure you hand wash it after use.
Top-rated barbecue sauces
You can grab a bottle of barbecue sauce for a steal at Dollar Tree. Specifically, the chain offers Kraft sauces and Bull's-Eye sauces, both of which are highly rated among consumers. The Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce has four stars out of five, while the Bull's-Eye Everyday Honey BBQ Sauce has 4.7 out of five stars (though it does have fewer reviews).
Kingsford seasonings
Dollar Tree might be cost-effective, but it doesn't skimp on name brands. It offers three types of Kingsford seasonings (a popular brand known for barbecue products): Kingsford Cajun Seasoning, Kingsford Lemon Pepper All-Purpose Seasoning, and Kingsford Garlic and Herb All-Purpose Seasoning. The spices are smaller than standard grocery store versions, but still offer enough plenty for grilling.
Name-brand condiments
Besides name-brand seasonings, Dollar Tree also carries a bunch of name-brand condiments. Options such as Kraft mayonnaise, Hunt's ketchup, and French's mustard are all readily available at Dollar Tree, and cost less than they would at a local supermarket, meaning there are plenty of ways to sauce up your burgers and hot dogs without breaking the bank.