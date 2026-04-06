Don't Overlook This Store For Affordable BBQ Supplies

Hosting a party can be a major expense. While you save money cooking yourself versus catering, that doesn't mean it's cheap to grab so many products and ingredients from your local grocery store. When you're putting on a backyard barbecue and need affordable supplies, trust us: skip the supermarket and stop at your local Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree is a surprisingly great spot for affordable kitchen essentials, and its barbecue finds are no exception. It has everything from disposable plates and utensils to name-brand condiments — many of which run you less money than they would at a standard grocery store. You can even grab roasting pans and seasonings, plus a number of grilling tools and accessories you need to scrub the grill or evenly cook your food. While you might still need a standard supermarket to get the right pulled pork cut, don't be surprised if you fill your cart at Dollar Tree with many of your barbecue-hosting needs. Here are a bunch of barbecue essentials that are a steal at this popular dollar store.