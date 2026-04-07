Meatballs Are Better When You Add This Italian Deli Meat To The Mix

Many of the most common mistakes you can make when cooking meatballs are faux pas that can cause them to turn out tasteless and dry. This includes choosing lean meat, using just one type of meat, or failing to use enough seasoning. Ideally, meatballs should be just as flavorful, juicy, and delicious on their own as they are smothered in marinara or alfredo, something easily achieved with the addition of one simple ingredient from your local deli counter: beautifully fatty and deliciously seasoned mortadella.

Though bologna and mortadella are similar, the latter is especially sophisticated in terms of flavor and composition. Typically made from cured beef or pork, this preserved deli meat also features large, easy-to-spot cubes of luscious fat and flavorings like tangy myrtle berries, earthy and sweet pistachios, briny olives, and spicy peppers. Finely chopped and evenly mixed into meatballs, the fat adds beautiful moisture while the abundance of seasonings adds a thread of nuanced flavor throughout, creating a bite that's craveably delicious with or without a glaze or cream sauce.

The cubed fat inside the mortadella also adds richness to the meatballs, helping them to crisp and brown on the outside while keeping the interior juicy and tender. For best results, chop your mortadella very fine so it blends evenly with the ground meat. Additionally, a ratio of 2 parts ground meat to 1 part mortadella is fairly standard, meaning if you're using 2 pounds of ground meat, you'll need 1 pound of mortadella.