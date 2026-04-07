What Exactly Is In Popeye's Big Box?

The Popeye's Big Box has been a fan favorite since its introduction in August 2014. That initial iteration was called the "Popeye's $5 Bonafide Big Box." It included two pieces of dark-meat chicken or three chicken tenders, plus two sides and a biscuit. Pick the right two sides, and even Anthony Bourdain would've been envious of what you were eating. And then, as quickly as it arrived, the Bonafide Big Box went away.

When it comes to hooking customers, you can be like In-N-Out and offer everything at all times but keep it in a secret, not-so-secret menu. You can be like McDonald's and offer your cult favorite McRib at the same time every year for an exact number of weeks. Or, you can be like Popeye's and keep your customers guessing when, if ever, you'll offer the Popeye's Big Box again.

It's possible the box made some brief returns after 2014, but it was in 2022 that it officially came back – though it was no longer "bonafide," nor five bucks. Since then, the box has made several appearances on the menu, ranging between $6 and $6.99, though prices vary by location. Now called "The Big Box," the meal proved so successful that 2024 saw the introduction of the Bigger Box, which included 10 pieces of chicken or chicken tenders, three biscuits, and four sauces. Perhaps inspired by the Bigger Box, the Popeye's website and app also give you the option to build a meal consisting of three chicken, wings, or sandwich options, plus two sides for one bundled price.