For The Crispiest Fried Eggs, Stop Using Nonstick Pans And Use This Instead

Nonstick pans may have you convinced that they're the only reasonable way to cook eggs — and it's not hard to see why. The coating keeps the eggs from sticking, they slide right off onto your plate, and cleanup is easy. But the tradeoff is that you can't really make crispy fried eggs in a nonstick pan. Non-stick pans don't retain heat as well as pans made from other materials, like stainless steel, and many people keep non-stick pans at relatively low temperatures due to concerns around the pans releasing fumes at higher temperatures. As a result, those lacy, golden-brown edges that make a fried egg so good are tough to achieve in a non-stick pan.

The better option is stainless steel, but maybe you avoid it because you've had a daunting experience of watching the egg glue itself to the pan. Breakfast is ruined and instead you get to spend 20 minutes scrubbing and scraping. That's a technique issue, not a pan issue. When you get it right, cooking with stainless steel isn't just as easy as non-stick, but it actually beats it for crispiness. And, unlike nonstick coatings that can wear down over time, stainless steel lasts essentially forever.

The key is heat and a little bit of physics. When a pan is hot enough, moisture forms a thin layer of vapor between the food and the metal (called the Leidenfrost effect). This cushion is what can prevent food from sticking and allow your egg to slide off cleanly. It's the same reason water droplets bead up and glide across a pan that's at the ideal temperature rather than instantly evaporating.