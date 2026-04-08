The Old-School LA Italian Deli Stacking Subs From A Hole-In-The-Wall Since 1926

Los Angeles may not be the oldest city in the country (St. Augustine, Florida, gets that impressive designation), but it has been around for quite some time. And during that time, it has made quite a name for itself with its food scene. Everything from fine dining to curbside food trucks holds a place in the hearts of LA foodies and visitors alike, including one of the oldest surviving deli-slash-markets in the city.

Lanza Brothers Market, which has been serving up handmade subs since 1926, is a local favorite in the city's Lincoln Heights neighborhood. The market, which sells sundries, alcohol, and various food items — including hard-to-find specialties — also offers fresh food, a service which has kept it in business for a whole century.

Grab a number and wait your turn to place your order. Sandwiches range from Italian-heavy options like the Mortadella or the Italian Special (a combination of ham, salami, mortadella, capocollo, and cheese) to basics like tuna, bologna, and ham and cheese. Soups, salads, and hard-boiled eggs are all up for grabs to give customers a full range of choices and options for different diets, tastes, and appetites. There are even unique items you don't often find on menus, like a head cheese sandwich (don't let the name fool you — head cheese doesn't actually contain any cheese), so you can also try something out of the ordinary when you visit.