The Walmart Bakery Shortcut That Saves You From Making Frosting
Replicating a bakery-style cake yourself can be a lot of work — from prepping the batter to whipping up the icing. There are many baking tips and tricks that go into making a stellar cake at home, but the frosting is an important factor that can potentially make-or-break your dessert. Of course, there are a ton solid store-bought frosting brands out there, but nothing tastes as good as fresh from the bakery. Luckily, Walmart has got your back for all your tasty icing-needs. In the bakery section, shoppers discovered that you can request a container of the store's premade buttercream icing to bring home with you.
Walmart's buttercream frosting is known for being delicious, and fans of the icing have even tried to dupe it at home. At the bakery, you can ask for a 32-ounce container of the buttercream — in various colors, too. At some Walmart locations, people have been able to purchase the icing already in a piping bag. Shoppers who have purchased the frosting from the bakery have noted that the store offers generous portions and that it's consistently fresh. However, this hack may vary from store to store, so it's worth checking with your local Walmart bakery if it sells the premade frosting.
Is the Walmart bakery frosting a better deal?
Purchasing frosting from a bakery is nothing new, but Walmart shoppers are specifically excited to be able to take home the store's beloved buttercream frosting. Although, whether or not buying the tub straight from the bakery is a better option may be up for debate. The 32-ounce tub costs under $4, whereas a 16-ounce can of icing from the shelf will run you just under $2. Buying two cans of the shelf frosting is about the same price as buying the premade bakery kind, so you won't be getting a better bang for your buck. In terms of flavor, many customers will argue that the bakery frosting has a much better consistency and taste. Others find that making your icing homemade is a healthier option, as the Walmart kind is filled with ingredients some people prefer to avoid, like high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors.
The Walmart bakery frosting may not be for everybody, but if you're someone who loves the flavor, this is a great way to add it to your baked goods. It's also a perfect hack for those on a time crunch and in need of a quality icing. No need to put in the work when Walmart gives you bakery results in the comfort of your kitchen.