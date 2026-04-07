The Walmart Bakery Shortcut That Saves You From Making Frosting

Replicating a bakery-style cake yourself can be a lot of work — from prepping the batter to whipping up the icing. There are many baking tips and tricks that go into making a stellar cake at home, but the frosting is an important factor that can potentially make-or-break your dessert. Of course, there are a ton solid store-bought frosting brands out there, but nothing tastes as good as fresh from the bakery. Luckily, Walmart has got your back for all your tasty icing-needs. In the bakery section, shoppers discovered that you can request a container of the store's premade buttercream icing to bring home with you.

Walmart's buttercream frosting is known for being delicious, and fans of the icing have even tried to dupe it at home. At the bakery, you can ask for a 32-ounce container of the buttercream — in various colors, too. At some Walmart locations, people have been able to purchase the icing already in a piping bag. Shoppers who have purchased the frosting from the bakery have noted that the store offers generous portions and that it's consistently fresh. However, this hack may vary from store to store, so it's worth checking with your local Walmart bakery if it sells the premade frosting.