How Much You'd Need To Spend At Sam's Club To Make A Plus Membership Worth It

If you're a Sam's Club prospective or basic member who's eyeing those extra Plus membership perks and wondering if the extra cost is worth it for you, you're not alone. One of the most annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club is doing the math to figure that out. Fortunately, it's easy to find out without wasting any of your hard-earned cash because the math is really simple.

The Plus membership gives you 2% cash back (called Sam's Cash). You can get up to $500 cash back on purchases of Sam's Club's house brand (Member's Mark) goods. How much Sam's Cash you make depends on the actual amount you spent, excluding taxes. Sam's Cash shows up in your account, and you can use it to pay for purchases at Sam's Club, in-store or online, or even put it toward the cost of your membership.

As of this writing, the first year's Plus membership only costs $60. After that introductory rate, it moves up to $110 per year. To get your money back the first year, you need to spend $3,000 (3,000 x 2% = 60) on Member's Mark merchandise. That averages out to $250 per month. The trial rate is a relatively low-risk way to find out how much you're likely to spend at Sam's Club each year. From then on, you need to spend $5,500 per year on store-brand products to make back your $110 Plus membership fee (5,500 x 2% = 110). That comes out to about $459 per month. Given the sheer number of amazing deals Sam's has on store-brand goods you use every day, that's really easy to do.