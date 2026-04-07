This Fan-Favorite Walmart Planter Is An Absolute Must For Your Tomato Garden

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Each year across the northern United States, home gardeners busily propagate seedlings in paper egg cartons as the snow melts and the sun shines longer, anticipating the day when they'll be able to transplant those tender shoots into raised beds and container gardens. However, all that effort will be for naught if your chosen containers aren't the right environment for the plants specific to your garden. Tomatoes, for instance, ideally need lots of room to grow deep roots, and a nearby trellis sturdy enough to support thick green vines full of heavy, ripe fruit.

This year, Walmart has you covered with a galvanized steel raised garden bed by King Bird. Made of durable steel, these spacious beds range in size from 4x2-foot wide to twice that size, and are about 12 inches deep, offering plenty of depth to water your tomatoes properly and prevent blight. Best of all, each bed features an elegant steel trellis that arches over the bed, giving your tomato plants plenty of vertical real estate to throw their vines and keep you in fresh caprese salad, salsa, and gazpacho all summer long.

Trellising is incredibly important for growing healthy tomatoes because excess moisture is the bane of their existence. Excess rain or condensation from morning dew can foster blight and other fungal infections that spell disaster for your garden. Trellises hold vines up where they can catch a breeze and allow any excess moisture to evaporate instead of fester.