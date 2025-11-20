Propagate Your Future Vegetable Garden Directly In Your Kitchen With This Egg Carton Trick

One of the best ways to fortify your diet with fruits and veggies while simultaneously shrinking your grocery budget is to grow some of your favorite foods at home. This may sound like a daunting endeavor, but one of the best vegetable gardening tips for beginners is to start small by creating a small container garden on your patio or even a sunny windowsill. These are great places to cultivate salad greens, cherry tomatoes, herbs, and even beautify your space with a wide variety of edible flowers.

Though the most challenging aspect of any project is getting started, starting a garden at home is made slightly easier (and cheaper) by setting aside empty egg cartons to start your seedlings instead of purchasing seed-starting trays from your local garden center. Not only are they basically free, egg cartons are already divided into small, even sections perfect for holding just enough soil and water to help your seedlings thrive.

Since you'll need to poke some drainage holes into each cup to avoid drowning your little plants, you'll also want to source some old or disposable baking sheets to contain potential drainage overflow. After that, it's simply a matter of putting a little potting soil and your seeds in each cup and giving them a good drink of water before setting them in a warm, sunny area of your home. A loose layer of plastic wrap draped over each tray helps hold in additional warmth and moisture for better growth without blocking airflow.