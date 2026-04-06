Toss This One Ingredient Into Egg Salad For An Unforgettable Bite
Egg salad is a versatile food that can easily accommodate a vast range of extra ingredients. However, most of us don't have endless time to enhance our homemade recipes with chopped onion, celery, and pickles. That said, if you're looking for a quick way to liven up your favorite three-ingredient egg salad made with hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard, look no further than McCormick's Old Bay seasoning. This glorified seafood spice-mix contains a jumble of herbs that shine perfectly in homemade egg salad.
While this Maryland-born spice mix was originally created to season crab, shrimp, and lobster rolls, Old Bay seasoning now serves as a worthwhile topping for all kinds of foods including french fries, corn on the cob, pasta, and creamy egg salad. The exact ingredients in Old Bay seasoning are somewhat elusive, yet there are certain spices in the mix that stand out more than others. Besides a prominent celery flavor, this one-of-a-kind blend also has hints of red and black pepper and paprika. Still, the majority of Old Bay seasoning's 18 signature spices remain a secret.
More specifically, given the fact that traditional egg salad has a somewhat mild flavor, Old Bay seasoning brings this dish to life with its smoky, tangy, and subtly sweet taste. Not to mention, Old Bay seasoning includes additional spices like mustard seed, cinnamon, and clove. Just a small amount gives any egg salad recipe a brighter, more distinct taste.
Creative ways to add Old Bay seasoning to your next batch of egg salad
If you're looking for a simple way to add Old Bay seasoning to egg salad, all you need to do is sprinkle a generous amount onto each portioned serving. Old Bay instantly gives creamy egg salad a noticeable kick and offers many tasty ways to upgrade classic egg salad. To highlight the various herbs and spices that make up this complex seasoning, consider mixing some directly into your egg salad along with a few other complementary ingredients.
To complement Old Bay's bright and savory taste, instead of preparing your recipe with regular mustard, consider using Dijon or a stone-ground variety for an extra tangy flavor. You can also balance Old Bay's smoky essence with a variety of chopped herbs like fresh parsley, chives, or dill. Whether you change up your condiments or add in other spices, keep in mind that Old Bay's number one ingredient is celery salt. Therefore, if you normally season your egg salad with salt and pepper, first add in your preferred amount of Old Bay seasoning and then conduct a taste test. You can always add extra salt if necessary.
Lastly, if you want to enhance this perfectly spiced egg salad even more, feel free to mix in some cooked crab, smoked salon, or canned sardines. Creamy egg salad, chopped seafood, and Old Bay Seasoning is a filling and flavorful combo worth trying.