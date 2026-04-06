Toss This One Ingredient Into Egg Salad For An Unforgettable Bite

Egg salad is a versatile food that can easily accommodate a vast range of extra ingredients. However, most of us don't have endless time to enhance our homemade recipes with chopped onion, celery, and pickles. That said, if you're looking for a quick way to liven up your favorite three-ingredient egg salad made with hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard, look no further than McCormick's Old Bay seasoning. This glorified seafood spice-mix contains a jumble of herbs that shine perfectly in homemade egg salad.

While this Maryland-born spice mix was originally created to season crab, shrimp, and lobster rolls, Old Bay seasoning now serves as a worthwhile topping for all kinds of foods including french fries, corn on the cob, pasta, and creamy egg salad. The exact ingredients in Old Bay seasoning are somewhat elusive, yet there are certain spices in the mix that stand out more than others. Besides a prominent celery flavor, this one-of-a-kind blend also has hints of red and black pepper and paprika. Still, the majority of Old Bay seasoning's 18 signature spices remain a secret.

More specifically, given the fact that traditional egg salad has a somewhat mild flavor, Old Bay seasoning brings this dish to life with its smoky, tangy, and subtly sweet taste. Not to mention, Old Bay seasoning includes additional spices like mustard seed, cinnamon, and clove. Just a small amount gives any egg salad recipe a brighter, more distinct taste.