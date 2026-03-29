The Aldi Deli Meat That's Worth Paying Extra For, According To Shoppers

Sometimes it's hard to beat a classic sandwich with fresh deli meat, maybe a little cheese, and a staple condiment or two like mayonnaise or Dijon mustard. That's a big reason why so many sandwich chains – such as Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's (which has the hands-down best roast beef sandwich) — are killing it these days. But for some consumers who want to save a few bucks, buying freshly sliced deli meat from the grocery store and making the sandwich at home makes more sense.

Many grocery stores can meet that need with their own delis that have plenty of sliced meat options. Aldi is one such chain with a wide variety of choices, like salami, prosciutto, ham, and more importantly, roast beef. It's this last one that's a fan favorite. It's a little smaller in portion size but completely worth it according to some Aldi customers. The grocery store chain sells six ounces of the sliced roast beef for $3.45, which comes to about six slices per package. Keep in mind that prices may vary based on location, as some customers report finding the roast beef for as low as $3.09 per package.

Despite the slightly higher price than other meats for that serving size, the deli roast beef has stellar reviews. One Aldi customer on Facebook loved the roast beef so much so that they said: "Is the price higher than the ham/chicken/turkey? Yes. Do you only get 6oz compared to the others at 8oz? Yes. Do I care? No!" They also added that "this roast beef is by far the best sliced roast beef (not including homemade) that I've tasted. Can't wait to buy more and make hot roast beef and gravy po'boys!"