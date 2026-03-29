The Aldi Deli Meat That's Worth Paying Extra For, According To Shoppers
Sometimes it's hard to beat a classic sandwich with fresh deli meat, maybe a little cheese, and a staple condiment or two like mayonnaise or Dijon mustard. That's a big reason why so many sandwich chains – such as Jimmy John's and Jersey Mike's (which has the hands-down best roast beef sandwich) — are killing it these days. But for some consumers who want to save a few bucks, buying freshly sliced deli meat from the grocery store and making the sandwich at home makes more sense.
Many grocery stores can meet that need with their own delis that have plenty of sliced meat options. Aldi is one such chain with a wide variety of choices, like salami, prosciutto, ham, and more importantly, roast beef. It's this last one that's a fan favorite. It's a little smaller in portion size but completely worth it according to some Aldi customers. The grocery store chain sells six ounces of the sliced roast beef for $3.45, which comes to about six slices per package. Keep in mind that prices may vary based on location, as some customers report finding the roast beef for as low as $3.09 per package.
Despite the slightly higher price than other meats for that serving size, the deli roast beef has stellar reviews. One Aldi customer on Facebook loved the roast beef so much so that they said: "Is the price higher than the ham/chicken/turkey? Yes. Do you only get 6oz compared to the others at 8oz? Yes. Do I care? No!" They also added that "this roast beef is by far the best sliced roast beef (not including homemade) that I've tasted. Can't wait to buy more and make hot roast beef and gravy po'boys!"
Tasty roast beef for perfect sandwiches and more
Another Aldi customer praised the roast beef on the same Facebook post: "So far I've bought 12 packages! Stocking up for a graduation party in a few weeks! So excited when I saw it!" Over on Reddit, one fan commented that the ham and roast beef from the Aldi deli are far superior to other options: "Ham or the roast beef for me! All the other kinds that I've tried are gross in comparison." Many Reddit users also say that this deli meat is perfect for creating an Arby's copycat roast beef sandwich.
Of course, the Arby's comparison makes sense. It's a classic roast beef sandwich that you might pair with some mustard, horseradish, or your own homemade version of the Arby's sauce when making it yourself. Similarly, you can use the Aldi meat to make a french dip sandwich with a classic au jus for dipping, or a Philly cheesesteak. Some Redditors also think the sliced roast beef is great in gravy served over mashed potatoes, in a bowl of ramen, or as part of a stir fry.
No matter what you choose to do with Aldi's deli roast beef, you more than likely will be content with the results. Granted, not every deli meat you buy from Aldi is a winner — as with pretty much any other grocery store — but by most accounts the roast beef is a solid choice. Consider it the next time you're near the deli at Aldi.