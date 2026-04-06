The Popular Hot Dog Chain With Char-Broiled Burgers That Deserve More Spotlight

We actually live in a world where you can find a great salad at Zaxby's, a delicious coffee from Wendy's, and a crispy and flavorful fish sandwich from Arby's. Seemingly, up is down, black is white, and some of the best fast food hits can come from unexpected chains. Keeping with that theme, what if we told you one of the best burgers in the fast food universe comes from a hot dog chain?

That's right, Portillo's char-broiled burgers make Redditors swoon and TikTok reviewers speechless. The chain is mostly known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches — obviously, since Portillo's originated in Chicago. But don't sleep on those char-broiled burgers.

The chain offers ten variations of the burger, starting with a basic hamburger (priced at $6.69) that comes with mayo, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, and ketchup, served inside a corn-dusted bun. Then there's the most extravagant burger option at Portillo's: The Double Rodeo burger, a $12.69 creation that includes two ⅓ pound patties on a brioche bun with crispy bacon, sliced red onion, onion rings, American cheese, and Portillo's BBQ sauce.