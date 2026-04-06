Martha Stewart Keeps A Whopping 47 Varieties Of This Pantry Staple On Hand

When Martha Stewart does something in the kitchen, people take notice. The iconic domestic goddess knows her stuff, so her culinary preferences are worth their weight in gold — or in this case, salt. It may not be one of the more unusual spices in your pantry, but you've undoubtedly got some salt in your cupboard. Stewart, however, keeps a whopping 47 different varieties on hand, according to an Instagram post from 2020.

If you didn't know there were even that many to choose from, chances are you aren't alone, but that's not all she keeps multiples of. She also stocks up on different varieties of olive oils (27, to be precise), vinegars, pastas, hot sauces, and barbecue sauces, along with plenty of Asian sauces to create a wide range of different dishes representing different types of cuisines. With a pantry that well-stocked, she can undoubtedly make any of her favorite recipes at a moments' notice and has the freedom to get creative with whatever she wants to cook.

Being able to stock your own pantry with 47 different varieties of salt may not necessarily be attainable for all home cooks, but Stewart's inspirational spice cabinet is definitely an encouragement to get creative with your own staple ingredients and think outside the box. Different salts (along with different peppers, vinegars, oils, hot sauces, and more) each bring a different nuance of flavor to the food we cook, and until you try something new — or a variation of an ingredient you are already familiar with — you won't know how far you can elevate your favorite foods.