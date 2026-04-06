Martha Stewart Keeps A Whopping 47 Varieties Of This Pantry Staple On Hand
When Martha Stewart does something in the kitchen, people take notice. The iconic domestic goddess knows her stuff, so her culinary preferences are worth their weight in gold — or in this case, salt. It may not be one of the more unusual spices in your pantry, but you've undoubtedly got some salt in your cupboard. Stewart, however, keeps a whopping 47 different varieties on hand, according to an Instagram post from 2020.
If you didn't know there were even that many to choose from, chances are you aren't alone, but that's not all she keeps multiples of. She also stocks up on different varieties of olive oils (27, to be precise), vinegars, pastas, hot sauces, and barbecue sauces, along with plenty of Asian sauces to create a wide range of different dishes representing different types of cuisines. With a pantry that well-stocked, she can undoubtedly make any of her favorite recipes at a moments' notice and has the freedom to get creative with whatever she wants to cook.
Being able to stock your own pantry with 47 different varieties of salt may not necessarily be attainable for all home cooks, but Stewart's inspirational spice cabinet is definitely an encouragement to get creative with your own staple ingredients and think outside the box. Different salts (along with different peppers, vinegars, oils, hot sauces, and more) each bring a different nuance of flavor to the food we cook, and until you try something new — or a variation of an ingredient you are already familiar with — you won't know how far you can elevate your favorite foods.
You may not need 47, but a variety of salts is a smart move
It's hard to put an actual number on how many different varieties of salt there really are. They can be clearly categorized by things like origin, processing techniques, and intended uses, but beyond that, the categories tend to blur and overlap. That's where other factors like grain size, the presence of trace minerals, and infusing different flavors come into play, giving us a wealth of options to work with. Stocking your pantry with different salts is a smart habit, but you don't really need to have 47 types, unless you're Martha Stewart!
Instead, familiarize yourself with some important basics that let you expand beyond the basic iodized table stuff, which is actually a good choice for baking since it dissolves easily in liquid. Sea salts like fleur de sel and sel gris (gray salt) are, as the name implies, mined from the sea and are known for having a cleaner taste and a more pronounced mineral flavor. They can be used as table salt, for flavoring roasted vegetables, and as a finishing salt on baked goods.
Specialty salts take things to the next level, as these let you add the necessary saltiness that many foods need for proper balance, but with extra hints of flavor. Options include salt that has been smoked over a wood fire, imparting the deep smoky flavors of different types of woods. There are also salts that have been infused with flavors like herbs, spices, citrus flavors, and other ingredients, like truffle oil or habanero chili. Each of these will bring something different to a dish so you can express your creativity and unique personality in your cooking.