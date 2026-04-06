The Delivery-Only Chicken Wing Chain We Didn't Realize Was Chili's In Disguise

You may have pulled up your DoorDash app only to see what appears to be a new wing stop called It's Just Wings and wondered when this new place opened up near you. Maybe you landed here because you decided to do some research before ordering. Well, surprise! This isn't a new chicken wing restaurant at all; it's Chili's in disguise.

It's Just Wings started as a delivery-only option via DoorDash when dining in wasn't an option during the pandemic in 2020, but now that we're dining in again, Chili's put chicken wings on its dine-in menus in 2023. However, you can still order from It's Just Wings for pickup or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub as well. But now you have the choice of ordering those wings while you're dining from inside one of over 1,200 Chili's Grill and Bar locations.

"We see an opportunity to leverage the It's just Wings brand as a trip driver for bar visits and providing credibility to Chili's as a wing player," said Kevin Hochman, CEO of Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's and other brands, via Restaurant Business Online. It's Just Wings has its own bar menu page, which debuted at the beginning of football season, just in time to pull up a bar stool and enjoy some chicken wings and a margarita or two while watching the game. It's also featured in the appetizer section on the dining room menus.