The Delivery-Only Chicken Wing Chain We Didn't Realize Was Chili's In Disguise
You may have pulled up your DoorDash app only to see what appears to be a new wing stop called It's Just Wings and wondered when this new place opened up near you. Maybe you landed here because you decided to do some research before ordering. Well, surprise! This isn't a new chicken wing restaurant at all; it's Chili's in disguise.
It's Just Wings started as a delivery-only option via DoorDash when dining in wasn't an option during the pandemic in 2020, but now that we're dining in again, Chili's put chicken wings on its dine-in menus in 2023. However, you can still order from It's Just Wings for pickup or delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub as well. But now you have the choice of ordering those wings while you're dining from inside one of over 1,200 Chili's Grill and Bar locations.
"We see an opportunity to leverage the It's just Wings brand as a trip driver for bar visits and providing credibility to Chili's as a wing player," said Kevin Hochman, CEO of Brinker International, the parent company of Chili's and other brands, via Restaurant Business Online. It's Just Wings has its own bar menu page, which debuted at the beginning of football season, just in time to pull up a bar stool and enjoy some chicken wings and a margarita or two while watching the game. It's also featured in the appetizer section on the dining room menus.
Chili's chicken wings menu
You can get bone-in or boneless wings on Chili's It's Just Wings menu. There are five different sauces to choose from, ranging from mild to hot, and you get to choose two different sauces with each order. These include Nashville hot, honey chipotle, Buffalo, Buffalo ranch, and house BBQ. You can also opt for no sauce if you're not feeling it. You also get a choice of dip: ranch or blue cheese. The combo order comes with 12 bone-in or boneless chicken wings, a side of fries, and your choice of sauce and dip.
Unfortunately, drinks are not included in the combo deal. You have to order that separately. But you can turn your order of 12 wings into 24 for an upcharge. You can also add on an extra side order of fries, skillet chocolate chip cookie for dessert, and even order a gallon of unsweetened tea or Minute Maid lemonade. You can even get the bone-in or boneless wings as an appetizer if you don't want them for your main dish. Another chicken option via Chili's menu is the crispy chicken dippers, which are like chicken tenders. They're one of Chili's most popular menu items, which we ranked pretty high, so they're definitely worth a try.