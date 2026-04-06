7 Grocery Store Bakeries Offering Fresh Pizza Dough
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Frozen pizza has come a long way in terms of taste and quality. It can be the perfect dinner solution on a busy evening. There's nothing wrong with throwing a frozen pizza in the oven when the day is short and the stomachs are empty, but sometimes, you want to take the extra step of making a pizza with freshly made dough.
The truly adventurous attempt to make their own dough, but if that's a little too intimidating, we have good news: It's easy to find fresh-made pizza dough in many grocery store delis and bakeries. While making a pizza with premade dough isn't as easy as going the frozen route, it's the perfect blank canvas to get creative and have some fun when you have a little extra time. You can keep it simple with a traditional pepperoni, meat lovers, or margherita-style pie, or even go bonkers and break out some smoked salmon like Wolfgang Puck. Regardless of what toppings you choose, fresh pizza dough is the perfect starting point for making a great homemade pie. So, let's take a look at some grocery stores where you can find that freshly made dough.
Trader Joe's
No surprise here, TJ's sells fresh pizza dough at an inexpensive price. You can purchase 16 ounces of plain dough for just $1.69. The grocery store chain also offers 16 ounces of gluten-free dough for $3.99.
Publix
Add the Florida-based grocery store to the list of places to get fresh dough. Publix offers store-made rolled Italian pizza dough in 15-ounce portions for $4.87. Homemade pizza chefs on Reddit say Publix's dough also comes in refrigerated balls you can roll out on your own. Rolled or unrolled, many customers recommend keeping this dough on hand.
Kroger
According to customer reviews, Kroger also makes a pretty good pizza dough. The grocery store's Ready to Bake Pizza Dough comes in 16-ounce portions — which Kroger says is eight servings — and sells for $3.49. If you have picky eaters in your family, one customer says they divided the dough into four portions and made personal pizzas so everyone got what they wanted.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods sells 22-ounce portions of pizza dough for $4.99. You can find this pizza dough both in-store and on Amazon for delivery. That's enough dough for two decent-sized pizzas.
Aldi
With its in-house brand Mama Cozzi's, Aldi sells 16 ounces of ready-to-bake pizza dough for $1.35. Based on Aldi's reputation, it's no surprise its pizza dough is the cheapest on this list. Aldi customers report that the store's dough results in a pretty good pizza pie, or works rolled into a stromboli with vegetables hidden from the kids.
Albertsons
If you live in the southern or western U.S., you're probably familiar with Albertsons. Here, you'll also find ready-to-bake dough. Albertsons offers its 16-ounce Signature Select Traditional Pizza Dough for $3.29. The grocery store says its dough is also ideal for breadsticks, rolls, and calzones.
Wegmans
If you like your pizzas big, Wegmans has you covered. This eastern U.S.-based grocery store chain sells a 28-ounce portion of white pizza dough for $4. Considering you could easily make two substantial pizzas out of this dough — or several smaller personal pies — Wegmans' dough is a great value for the price.