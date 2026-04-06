7 Grocery Store Bakeries Offering Fresh Pizza Dough

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frozen pizza has come a long way in terms of taste and quality. It can be the perfect dinner solution on a busy evening. There's nothing wrong with throwing a frozen pizza in the oven when the day is short and the stomachs are empty, but sometimes, you want to take the extra step of making a pizza with freshly made dough.

The truly adventurous attempt to make their own dough, but if that's a little too intimidating, we have good news: It's easy to find fresh-made pizza dough in many grocery store delis and bakeries. While making a pizza with premade dough isn't as easy as going the frozen route, it's the perfect blank canvas to get creative and have some fun when you have a little extra time. You can keep it simple with a traditional pepperoni, meat lovers, or margherita-style pie, or even go bonkers and break out some smoked salmon like Wolfgang Puck. Regardless of what toppings you choose, fresh pizza dough is the perfect starting point for making a great homemade pie. So, let's take a look at some grocery stores where you can find that freshly made dough.