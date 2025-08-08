How Wolfgang Puck Used Pizza To Change How People Thought About Cooking In America

It's the late 1970s in America. In terms of fast food pizza, chains like Pizza Hut, Shakey's, and Domino's were on the rise — each with hundreds of locations across the country. But, as popular as pizza was becoming, these chains didn't offer much in terms of the variety and creativity you'll see today. For example, a Pizza Hut menu from the '70s shows two types of pizza crusts — "Thin n' Crispy" or "Thick n' Chewy" — with mostly standard topping options, like pepperoni, sausage, and an assortment of vegetables.

Enter Wolfgang Puck. In 1973, the future Michelin star award-winning chef would immigrate to the United States. from Europe. After earning his culinary stripes and wowing diners in West Hollywood, Wolfgang Puck opened his first restaurant, Spago, in 1982. A new movement called "California Cuisine" was developing, and Puck was one of the driving forces behind it. This cuisine was all about sourcing local ingredients and developing creative, fresh new flavor combinations.

That brings us back to pizza. Inspired by San Francisco chef Ed LaDou — the developer of California Pizza Kitchen's first menu — and his creative takes on pizza, Puck set out to create his own form of nouveau pizza pies. From there, the idea of "gourmet pizza" was born, and Wolfgang Puck's star began to quickly rise. Within a decade, pizza took on forms well beyond a simple pepperoni and sausage pie. Perhaps Wolfgang Puck's most famous creation is the smoked salmon pizza — a far cry from Pizza Hut's $4.80 pepperoni pie at the time. It included a base of dill-infused crème fraîche that was topped with cured in-house smoked salmon, caviar, and caramelized shallots. Puck also offered pizzas topped with duck sausage, shrimp, and smoked lamb and eggplant.