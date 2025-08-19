Why Publix Shoppers Always Keep This Dough In Their Freezer

Whether you're a fan of a more standard slice, such as pepperoni or cheese, or you're feeling innovative enough to try something new, buying pre-made Publix pizza dough is the way to go. You can choose from the ball of dough to roll out yourself whenever you're ready to cook it, or you can save time and energy and buy the pre-rolled dough. Both of these options are available at the Publix bakery.

If you've been keeping your dough in the freezer and need to thaw it, there are a few ways to do so. If you have time, you can place it in the fridge for around 12 hours. If you need it more quickly, try thawing it on the counter or doing a water bath by placing the sealed bag of dough in a bowl of cool water.

There are numerous ways to utilize this dough beyond making the average cheese pizza. For example, you can make buffalo cheesy bread by rolling out your dough, slicing it into rectangles, and sprinkling it with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese. You can also give your homemade pizzas a stuffed crust by rolling the edges of the dough over cheese sticks. Regardless of what you decide to do with your Publix pizza dough, your options for the perfect pizza night are endless.