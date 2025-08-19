Why Publix Shoppers Always Keep This Dough In Their Freezer
Some of the coziest nights at home begin with the best homemade pizza and a glass of wine. Snuggling up with your favorite blanket and a movie while you dig into a personalized, freshly-made pizza is what dreams are truly made of. Sure, takeout or delivery are both great options as well, but there's just something about enjoying the slices of your labor. The only downside is that making homemade pizza dough can be a bit time-consuming, so if you didn't plan for your night in ahead of time, pre-made dough may be the perfect middle-ground.
Publix shoppers are in luck when it comes to making pizza at home, because the in-store bakery offers fresh pizza dough, and it's one of the best items to buy on your first Publix trip if you're new to the store. Our advice for those who live near a Publix is to pick up a few of these doughs and pop them in the freezer for future cozy nights in. Also, there's nothing more convenient than being able to grab all your pizza ingredients in one place.
Why you need Publix pizza dough in your freezer
Whether you're a fan of a more standard slice, such as pepperoni or cheese, or you're feeling innovative enough to try something new, buying pre-made Publix pizza dough is the way to go. You can choose from the ball of dough to roll out yourself whenever you're ready to cook it, or you can save time and energy and buy the pre-rolled dough. Both of these options are available at the Publix bakery.
If you've been keeping your dough in the freezer and need to thaw it, there are a few ways to do so. If you have time, you can place it in the fridge for around 12 hours. If you need it more quickly, try thawing it on the counter or doing a water bath by placing the sealed bag of dough in a bowl of cool water.
There are numerous ways to utilize this dough beyond making the average cheese pizza. For example, you can make buffalo cheesy bread by rolling out your dough, slicing it into rectangles, and sprinkling it with buffalo sauce and mozzarella cheese. You can also give your homemade pizzas a stuffed crust by rolling the edges of the dough over cheese sticks. Regardless of what you decide to do with your Publix pizza dough, your options for the perfect pizza night are endless.