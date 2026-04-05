Steven Spielberg Adds One Unexpected Ingredient To His Matzo Brei
You can hardly utter the words "movie director" without conjuring images of director extraordinaire Steven Spielberg. With countless blockbuster movies to his credit, from "E.T." to "Schindler's List," Spielberg has a best-in-the-business ability to create just the right cinematic recipe for each project. What you might not know is that he's also pretty crafty in the kitchen and has a family recipe for matzo brei (which he shared with Goop) that ends with a flourish of his own special ingredient: truffle salt.
Matzo (also spelled matzah) is an unleavened cracker-like bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover. Matzo brei (rhymes with dry), which means fried matzo, is a simple and comforting dish combining matzo with beaten eggs, often eaten throughout the holiday for breakfast or brunch.
Spielberg's unique truffle salt element elevates the dish beyond basic salt and pepper with its earthy complexity. To make it your own, either reach for white truffle salt, which is a bit lighter and more delicate, or black truffle salt for a heartier punch.
An anytime umami-forward matzo brei
Steven Spielberg's recipe recommends soaking your broken matzo crackers in milk for an added richness that plays nicely with the truffle salt. The goal is soft pieces, but not soggy ones, so a quick dunk will do. After that, the softened matzo joins well-whisked eggs and any veggies you choose (Spielberg's family recipe calls for sauteed onions). His take then advises cooking the matzo brei in a hot pan with plenty of butter to keep it moist while still achieving a tempting golden-brown finish. A dust of the truffle salt is the final touch before you tuck in.
Spielberg's truffle salt addition gives this matzo-forward egg scramble a surprising depth of flavor that keeps you going back for more. While a lot of Passover menus focus on the dinner meal, or Seder, with classically Jewish dishes like matzo ball soup and Passover braised brisket, this truffle salt play beefs up the matzo brei flavors, instantly taking it from basic breakfast to a satisfying any-time-of-day move. For absolutely scene-stealing truffle-scented matzo brei, perhaps add some mushrooms to double down on the umami notes, and shower it with fresh herbs that pair well with truffles, like chives, rosemary, thyme, or parsley.