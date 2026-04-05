Steven Spielberg Adds One Unexpected Ingredient To His Matzo Brei

You can hardly utter the words "movie director" without conjuring images of director extraordinaire Steven Spielberg. With countless blockbuster movies to his credit, from "E.T." to "Schindler's List," Spielberg has a best-in-the-business ability to create just the right cinematic recipe for each project. What you might not know is that he's also pretty crafty in the kitchen and has a family recipe for matzo brei (which he shared with Goop) that ends with a flourish of his own special ingredient: truffle salt.

Matzo (also spelled matzah) is an unleavened cracker-like bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover. Matzo brei (rhymes with dry), which means fried matzo, is a simple and comforting dish combining matzo with beaten eggs, often eaten throughout the holiday for breakfast or brunch.

Spielberg's unique truffle salt element elevates the dish beyond basic salt and pepper with its earthy complexity. To make it your own, either reach for white truffle salt, which is a bit lighter and more delicate, or black truffle salt for a heartier punch.