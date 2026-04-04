Wish Texas Roadhouse Had A Fried Chicken Sandwich? This Menu Hack Lets You Build Your Own

Most people across the U.S. have probably visited — or are at least familiar with — Texas Roadhouse. The insanely popular steakhouse chain became the No. 1 casual dining chain in the country in 2025. It's known for its delicious fresh steaks that are cut in-house, with cuts that include sirloin, New York strip, filet mignon, ribeye (bone-in and boneless), and succulent prime rib.

But many Texas Roadhouse regulars have discovered that the steakhouse's many other menu items are also bangers — like the Rattlesnake Bites appetizer, barbecue ribs, and those free, delicious, fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter. Among all those great menu items, the one thing Texas Roadhouse is missing is a fried chicken sandwich. While the chain does offer a grilled barbecue chicken sandwich and a mushroom jack chicken sandwich, a fried chicken version is nowhere to be found.

Leave it to Texas Roadhouse's creative diners to come up with a hack that allows you to make your own fried chicken sandwich at the steakhouse chain by ordering one item: the country fried chicken, which costs just $15.49, depending on the location. TikToker @grubspot assembles the creation by slicing two of the complementary rolls in half, then placing the fried chicken breast inside them; if it's too unwieldy, you can also cut it in half. They even top the gravy-smothered chicken with Texas Roadhouse's steak fries, which you can order as one of the entree's two sides, for a bit of extra indulgence, resulting in a savory makeshift fried chicken sandwich.