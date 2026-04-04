Wish Texas Roadhouse Had A Fried Chicken Sandwich? This Menu Hack Lets You Build Your Own
Most people across the U.S. have probably visited — or are at least familiar with — Texas Roadhouse. The insanely popular steakhouse chain became the No. 1 casual dining chain in the country in 2025. It's known for its delicious fresh steaks that are cut in-house, with cuts that include sirloin, New York strip, filet mignon, ribeye (bone-in and boneless), and succulent prime rib.
But many Texas Roadhouse regulars have discovered that the steakhouse's many other menu items are also bangers — like the Rattlesnake Bites appetizer, barbecue ribs, and those free, delicious, fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter. Among all those great menu items, the one thing Texas Roadhouse is missing is a fried chicken sandwich. While the chain does offer a grilled barbecue chicken sandwich and a mushroom jack chicken sandwich, a fried chicken version is nowhere to be found.
Leave it to Texas Roadhouse's creative diners to come up with a hack that allows you to make your own fried chicken sandwich at the steakhouse chain by ordering one item: the country fried chicken, which costs just $15.49, depending on the location. TikToker @grubspot assembles the creation by slicing two of the complementary rolls in half, then placing the fried chicken breast inside them; if it's too unwieldy, you can also cut it in half. They even top the gravy-smothered chicken with Texas Roadhouse's steak fries, which you can order as one of the entree's two sides, for a bit of extra indulgence, resulting in a savory makeshift fried chicken sandwich.
@grubspot
Their rolls and butter are elite😮💨 #grubspot #texasroadhouse #chicken #fries #bread
There's more than one menu hack for Texas Roadhouse's fried foods
The Texas Roadhouse menu hacks for creating a fried chicken sandwich don't stop there, though. If you're not a fan of the cream or brown gravy served on the country fried chicken, some customers suggest using the chicken tenders instead. This also lets you build multiple smaller sandwiches, and you can even order a side of the condiment of your choosing. And instead of steak fries, you can add a few fried onions from the Cactus Blossom appetizer with a little bit of the house salad to round out your sandwich. In terms of other toppings, you could also order your country fried chicken smothered with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Others suggest ordering boneless wings to put on the rolls to create something similar to Buffalo chicken sliders.
Once you get started building your own sandwich at Texas Roadhouse, you can really find all kinds of delicious variations. Order the fried catfish and use the rolls to create a fried fish sandwich. Do the same with the country fried sirloin for a crispy steak sandwich. Or, use a Texas Roadhouse massive baked potato as a blank canvas to create a loaded potato with all sorts of crispy toppings — fried onions, fried chicken, country fried steak, chili, and even that tasty gravy. When it comes to this popular steakhouse chain, the menu hack possibilities are almost limitless. So have a little fun and take Texas Roadhouse's tasty fried food to the next level.