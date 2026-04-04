Lines Go Out The Door At This Miami Froyo Spot That Transports Your Taste Buds To Greece

In an internal culinary crossover triumph fashioned for the social media age, a frozen yogurt business founded in Madrid with product imported each week from Greece is now enjoying tremendous success in the United States. Myka Greek Frozen Yogurt is racking up lines and content creators that tend to populate them at its Miami Beach, Florida, locale. Some users have even reported hours-long waits for the creamy frozen treat and all of its tasty toppings.

Myka Miami Beach is splashed with a shade of blue that also appears everywhere from NYC's famed coffee cups to the Naxos sky. That it's a pretty flattering hue might account for some of its internet popularity. But the actual foodstuffs are plenty appetizing, too, with frozen yogurt that swirls up from cones and cups, often joined by an array of colorful toppings. You might see an order studded with fresh fruit, sprinkled with chocolate chips, and, in the case of the Myka special, drizzled with bitter orange compote, honey, and olive oil, and further adorned with pistachios.