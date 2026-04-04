Lines Go Out The Door At This Miami Froyo Spot That Transports Your Taste Buds To Greece
In an internal culinary crossover triumph fashioned for the social media age, a frozen yogurt business founded in Madrid with product imported each week from Greece is now enjoying tremendous success in the United States. Myka Greek Frozen Yogurt is racking up lines and content creators that tend to populate them at its Miami Beach, Florida, locale. Some users have even reported hours-long waits for the creamy frozen treat and all of its tasty toppings.
Myka Miami Beach is splashed with a shade of blue that also appears everywhere from NYC's famed coffee cups to the Naxos sky. That it's a pretty flattering hue might account for some of its internet popularity. But the actual foodstuffs are plenty appetizing, too, with frozen yogurt that swirls up from cones and cups, often joined by an array of colorful toppings. You might see an order studded with fresh fruit, sprinkled with chocolate chips, and, in the case of the Myka special, drizzled with bitter orange compote, honey, and olive oil, and further adorned with pistachios.
What's next for Myka
Myka aims to "teleport our customers to the heart of the Greek Islands," it asserts on its website (translated to English). It uses a Greek yogurt base to do so, sourcing its milk and kefir from the republic. It also claims its 20 toppings amount to 8,000 possible taste sensations, which certainly could merit plenty of return trips for the most committed amateur flavor scientists.
Myka Greek Frozen Yogurt boasts locations in cities all over the globe, but its presence is scant in the United States. Being that Miami is the foodie capital of the U.S., it makes plenty of sense as Myka's anchor in the nation and could account for the long lines. But its footprint is expected to grow with expansion plans in place for New York City, another destination with some pretty good food. That means not only will Myka gain a new audience of more than 8.3 million locals, but another 65 million annual visitors. That's a lot of folks who just might end up wanting a taste of the Greek Islands by way of Spain by way of New York City back in their own hometowns.