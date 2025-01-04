The NYC Coffee Tradition Worth Traveling For

If you've ever wondered how New York maintains its reputation as "The City That Never Sleeps," the answer might be simple: a lot of caffeine. New Yorkers consume a lot of coffee, as evidenced by the abundance of locations to pick up a cup on just about every corner. Those cups might even be an iconic piece of New York City history. Perhaps you've seen the blue-and-white paper vessel thanks to a TV show or movie set in the Big Apple, and wondered where it came from, and how it came to be so pervasive in the city's imagery.

In the early 20th century, New York saw a major wave of Greek immigrants. In their effort to establish themselves in their new country, many opened coffee businesses. It wasn't until the 1960s though, when Leslie Buck, the marketing director for Sherri Cup Company, saw an opportunity to offer these vendors a vessel befitting of their immigrant story. Today, coffee nerds may seek out the best mug shape for coffee, but the Anthora cup — a name derived from a Greek word for container — was designed to reflect not only the business owners' heritage, but also the spirit of hospitality with the phrase, "We are happy to serve you."