Don't Skim Over This Iconic Las Vegas Restaurant Stuffing 'Celebrity' Baked Potatoes
Few things in the culinary world are more basic and easier to cook than a standard baked potato. Poke a few holes in the skin, cover the outside with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then throw it in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 45 minutes, and there's your simply prepared baked potato. This type of potato is also the perfect vessel for a host of other ingredients — like, who doesn't love a loaded baked potato with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and green onions?
One restaurant in Las Vegas gets the appeal of the loaded baked potato. But this is no standard baked potato like you'll see at the typical chain restaurant. This restaurant, appropriately named Rock N' Potato, takes the concept of loaded potatoes to a whole new stratosphere. This viral, popular restaurant serves rock-n-roll themed baked potatoes that are so massive and indulgent you might forget you're eating a baked potato in the first place.
Rock N' Potato opened in 2022 in the Showcase Mall Food Court on the Las Vegas Strip. It's an odd location for such a unique restaurant — located alongside Subway, Popeye's, Panda Express, and Sbarro — but four years later the restaurant has proven to be a huge success. And it's all about those fancy potatoes.
Over-the-top and indulgent baked potatoes like you've never seen
Perhaps Rock N' Potato's most famous creation is its Mac Daddy — a gigantic baked potato that starts with the restaurant's butter sauce topped with lobster mac and cheese and finished with a whole lobster tail. You can also order the Sugar Daddy, which is the same concept but with two lobster tails. For a baked potato with lobster but without the tail, you can order a Fleetwood Mac.
The celebrity theme includes Chuckberry Fried Chicken — potato loaded with two fried chicken tenders, honey, pork sausage gravy, and parsley. There's also a Dirty Motley potato that comes topped with chorizo chili, lobster bisque cheese sauce, red onions, cilantro, and thick cut fries — just to add a little more potato to your potato. Though Rock N' Potato is obviously famous for its stuffed baked potatoes, the restaurant also offers smashburgers, birria tacos, lobster rolls, and even breakfast birria chilaquiles.
As is the norm in Sin City, these over-the-top creations aren't cheap — though some are much more affordable than others. The basic Original Groupie potato comes with lobster bisque cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits, and chives for just less than $13 for the low end. On the flip side, a Sugar Daddy will set you back around $63 — mainly because of those two lobster tails. In all, Rock N' Potato is the perfect restaurant for a city like Las Vegas. It has created the same indulgence factor as Frank Sinatra's go-to steakhouse, but it uses the simple baked potato as its main menu item instead of a $100 steak.