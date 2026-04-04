Don't Skim Over This Iconic Las Vegas Restaurant Stuffing 'Celebrity' Baked Potatoes

Few things in the culinary world are more basic and easier to cook than a standard baked potato. Poke a few holes in the skin, cover the outside with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then throw it in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 45 minutes, and there's your simply prepared baked potato. This type of potato is also the perfect vessel for a host of other ingredients — like, who doesn't love a loaded baked potato with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and green onions?

One restaurant in Las Vegas gets the appeal of the loaded baked potato. But this is no standard baked potato like you'll see at the typical chain restaurant. This restaurant, appropriately named Rock N' Potato, takes the concept of loaded potatoes to a whole new stratosphere. This viral, popular restaurant serves rock-n-roll themed baked potatoes that are so massive and indulgent you might forget you're eating a baked potato in the first place.

Rock N' Potato opened in 2022 in the Showcase Mall Food Court on the Las Vegas Strip. It's an odd location for such a unique restaurant — located alongside Subway, Popeye's, Panda Express, and Sbarro — but four years later the restaurant has proven to be a huge success. And it's all about those fancy potatoes.