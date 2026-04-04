The Rare Meat Cut Known As The 'Wagyu Of Pork' (It's Gordon Ramsay Approved)
While the word "steak" gets thrown around a lot on menus in an effort to attract diners, all steaks are definitely not the same. First, there's the grade: Select, Choice, or Prime. Then, there's the cut itself — whether it's a leaner sirloin or a fattier ribeye — that can make a huge difference in flavor. There are even special types of beef, like Wagyu, full of marbling and flavor, that take steak to a whole different level.
The same is true for pork. While pork's grading system isn't the same, it definitely has certain breeds that offer more marbling, tenderness, and complex flavor profiles. One breed often called the "Wagyu of pork" is Berkshire. It comes from one of the oldest pig breeds in the world, originating in the English county of Berkshire. Centuries of selective breeding and strict standards have made Berkshire pork especially unique.
That's why chefs like Gordon Ramsay love the Berkshire breed. One of Chef Ramsey's many restaurants, Pizza East in London, creates a delicious pork chop dish with it. On his Instagram account, Ramsay posted, "This Berkshire pork chop is a delicious addition to the menu at @PizzaEast!! Brushed with honey glaze and finished with house mustard – just stunning!" Pizza East sells this main dish for 21 pounds, which converts to about $28.
What makes Berkshire pork so special?
Besides the Berkshire's unique marbling, this pork is so juicy and tender that it's really difficult to overcook. The pork remains flavorful and moist through cooking and finishes with a rich, buttery flavor. It's also a versatile cut, making it ideal for a range of cooking methods, from slow roasting and pan-searing with an oven finish (the Pizza East method) to sous vide or grilling.
While it's called the "Wagyu of pork," Berkshire doesn't come with Wagyu prices. Relative to other pork breeds, it's a little more expensive but nothing outrageous. Six Brothers Beef Co., a meat purveyor based in Texas, sells a 12-ounce Berkshire pork chop for $14.99. If you're looking for more of a bulk purchase, Heritage Berkshire Farms in Iowa sells 8 pounds of Berkshire bone-in long bone chop for $104.99, or about $13 per pound. Again, not terribly expensive considering the quality of the breed.
Once you get your hands on this delicious pork, it can be cooked low and slow for tender, juicy chops, smoked and finished with a honey glaze, or prepared using Gordon Ramsay's method of pan-searing and basting before finishing in the oven with a honey mustard glaze. However you choose to cook Berkshire pork, once you've tasted the finished product, you'll never go back to a standard cut of pork again. It's that good.