While the word "steak" gets thrown around a lot on menus in an effort to attract diners, all steaks are definitely not the same. First, there's the grade: Select, Choice, or Prime. Then, there's the cut itself — whether it's a leaner sirloin or a fattier ribeye — that can make a huge difference in flavor. There are even special types of beef, like Wagyu, full of marbling and flavor, that take steak to a whole different level.

The same is true for pork. While pork's grading system isn't the same, it definitely has certain breeds that offer more marbling, tenderness, and complex flavor profiles. One breed often called the "Wagyu of pork" is Berkshire. It comes from one of the oldest pig breeds in the world, originating in the English county of Berkshire. Centuries of selective breeding and strict standards have made Berkshire pork especially unique.

That's why chefs like Gordon Ramsay love the Berkshire breed. One of Chef Ramsey's many restaurants, Pizza East in London, creates a delicious pork chop dish with it. On his Instagram account, Ramsay posted, "This Berkshire pork chop is a delicious addition to the menu at @PizzaEast!! Brushed with honey glaze and finished with house mustard – just stunning!" Pizza East sells this main dish for 21 pounds, which converts to about $28.