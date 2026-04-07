For Some Of The Best NYC Skyline Views, Go To This New Jersey Restaurant
New York is one of the foodie cities in the world that has an undeniable reputation for restaurants that never disappoint. The downside? Several of the NYC restaurants on your must-visit list might be pretty hard to get a reservation at. One restaurant is making it easy to indulge in the views of a NYC restaurant without actually dining in the city that never sleeps. Put the Haven Riverfront Restaurant on your list if you're looking for stunning views of NYC with a solid dose of New Jersey charm.
Besides pork roll sandwiches (aka Taylor Ham), tomato pies, and bagels, the state has much to offer for those curious about trying different foods. Not only does New Jersey flaunt some top tier Italian restaurants worth trying out, but it is also a place to frequent especially for the views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River. Founded in 2013, the Haven Riverfront Restaurant offers popular American fare with some modern twists, led by executive chef Angel Andino. You can enjoy lunch, dinner, and brunch options while you take in the sights. The restaurant has even been hailed as one of Architectural Digest's top 16 restaurants for spectacular waterfront views. It is particularly praised as an excellent outdoor dining eatery in New Jersey, so booking a table during al fresco season would be best.
Why a visit to Haven Riverfront Restaurant might be worth your time
Dining on the banks of the Hudson River is one way to guarantee a scenic meal, especially when others have spoken highly of their experience. The restaurant has an average of 4.4 stars on Google Reviews out of about 2,800 reviewers. Most of the reviews are five stars, with one diner mentioning the ambience and views as a top reason for the stellar review: "This waterfront restaurant offers a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor seating with stunning views of the NYC skyline. The atmosphere is relaxed yet upscale and it was perfect for our birthday celebration." Another Google reviewer refers to the restaurant as their new favorite, appreciating both the well-prepared food and the stunning views.
The restaurant's weekend brunch offering might not be for everyone, though. One TikTok review mentions that they felt slightly cheated by the brunch meal that wasn't included in the restaurant's fixed price deal. The brunch options allow a la carte dining or a fixed offering currently set at $41, which includes a specific brunch menu item and two mimosas, bellinis, or bloody marys. The menu is wide ranging, including a classic all-American breakfast, wild blueberry pancakes with toppings like applewood smoked bacon, braised cinnamon apples, and walnuts, as well as lobster and crab cake Benedict, to name a few. From the dinner menu, you can expect to find freshly caught oysters, steaks, and a range of vegetables and meats for main dishes and sides. If you're looking for more of an evening and drinks type of vibe, Haven Riverfront Restaurant also has an extensive wine list as well as specially crafted cocktails.