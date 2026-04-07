For Some Of The Best NYC Skyline Views, Go To This New Jersey Restaurant

New York is one of the foodie cities in the world that has an undeniable reputation for restaurants that never disappoint. The downside? Several of the NYC restaurants on your must-visit list might be pretty hard to get a reservation at. One restaurant is making it easy to indulge in the views of a NYC restaurant without actually dining in the city that never sleeps. Put the Haven Riverfront Restaurant on your list if you're looking for stunning views of NYC with a solid dose of New Jersey charm.

Besides pork roll sandwiches (aka Taylor Ham), tomato pies, and bagels, the state has much to offer for those curious about trying different foods. Not only does New Jersey flaunt some top tier Italian restaurants worth trying out, but it is also a place to frequent especially for the views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River. Founded in 2013, the Haven Riverfront Restaurant offers popular American fare with some modern twists, led by executive chef Angel Andino. You can enjoy lunch, dinner, and brunch options while you take in the sights. The restaurant has even been hailed as one of Architectural Digest's top 16 restaurants for spectacular waterfront views. It is particularly praised as an excellent outdoor dining eatery in New Jersey, so booking a table during al fresco season would be best.