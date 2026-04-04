The Award-Winning Crabcakes You Can't Skip At One Of Maryland's Oldest Seafood Spots

Chicago has its deep dish pizza, Philadelphia has its cheesesteaks, Texas has its barbecue, and Baltimore is all about the fresh crab. Baltimore is located right smack dab in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay region — an area famous for fresh seafood like bay scallops, bluegill fish, oysters, rockfish, and those delicious blue crabs.

With this excess of fresh crab, it's no surprise that Baltimore is home to some of the best crabcakes in America. One of the oldest and most regarded restaurants in this region is Faidley Seafood, a historic establishment that was founded in 1886 by John W. Faidley. Adding to the historic nature of Faidley Seafood is its location inside Lexington Market, a Baltimore landmark that opened its first official iteration 1806 and now operates inside a 60,000-square-foot building with space for more than 45 vendors.

Faidley is now owned by Bill and Nancy Devine, descendants of John Faidley, and is best-known for award-winning crabcakes that have been featured in Smithsonian Magazine, "The Today Show," and Bon Appetit, among others. These jumbo lump crabcakes — which Faidley offers on its brick-and-mortar menu and also ships nationwide — are handmade and sell at $25.95 for a 6.5-ounce portion.