The Best Burgers Aren't Grilled: Try This Simple Technique Instead
When summertime approaches, so does burger season, and the way you cook your meat could be all wrong. There are many mistakes you can make when it comes to cooking your burgers, from improper seasoning to grilling at the wrong temperature. Though grilling is the classic way to make your hamburgers, there's one less common method that will give you the best result. For the juiciest inside and crispiest outside, smoking your burgers is the way to go.
Smoking is a process that involves cooking your burgers at a lower temperature for a longer time in a smoker. Enclosing the burgers in flavored smoke creates a charcoal, woody taste while still keeping the burgers nice and tender. To give it that smoky taste, wood chips are added to the smoker to bring out that rustic flavor. Burgers can be smoked at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour, so this recipe isn't great for those who need burgers on the fly. But if you're having a barbecue, you could even add hot dogs to your smoker for maximum flavor and really impress your guests.
Tips for the tastiest smoked burgers
While smoking your meat may seem like a set-it-and-forget-it process, there are a few things to keep in mind for a perfect result. If you don't already own a smoker, there are many great wood smokers out there that will get the job done. Some people complain about burgers coming out too dry when smoked, but the key to avoid this is buying meat with a higher fat content. For the best smoky flavor, hickory or mesquite wood pellets are recommended. But if you don't want the wood-fired flavor to be too intense, cherry or apple wood offers a softer taste.
Once your burgers have smoked for about an hour, heat up the grill and sear them on high heat for the last few minutes. Don't be alarmed if your meat looks a little pink, as this can happen from the smoking process. As long as the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees Fahrenheit, your burger is good to go. A burger on the grill will always taste good, but many agree smoked burgers take the patty to the next level. Smoking takes time and patience, but the end result will be a luscious burger infused with a woody flavor that is unforgettable.