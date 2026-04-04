The Best Burgers Aren't Grilled: Try This Simple Technique Instead

When summertime approaches, so does burger season, and the way you cook your meat could be all wrong. There are many mistakes you can make when it comes to cooking your burgers, from improper seasoning to grilling at the wrong temperature. Though grilling is the classic way to make your hamburgers, there's one less common method that will give you the best result. For the juiciest inside and crispiest outside, smoking your burgers is the way to go.

Smoking is a process that involves cooking your burgers at a lower temperature for a longer time in a smoker. Enclosing the burgers in flavored smoke creates a charcoal, woody taste while still keeping the burgers nice and tender. To give it that smoky taste, wood chips are added to the smoker to bring out that rustic flavor. Burgers can be smoked at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour, so this recipe isn't great for those who need burgers on the fly. But if you're having a barbecue, you could even add hot dogs to your smoker for maximum flavor and really impress your guests.