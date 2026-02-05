The 5 Quirky, Themed Bars I Always Take Friends To When They Visit Atlanta

As a native Atlantan, it is my duty to show people my city. And what a task that is! Everyone seems to have their own agenda, for starters. Some people want to visit the aquarium, others want to explore Ponce City Market, walk the Beltline, or visit some of the filming locations of "Stranger Things." All are good options, though few want to visit the World of Coca-Cola, which is a shame, because it is a great place to try some great, weird, and fantastically gross sodas. When it comes to hosting an Atlanta newcomer, however, one thing is clear: It's my duty to show them a good time. A part of this task almost always involves showing my guests a night out on the town. Themed bars are my go-to option for these occasions.

Why? For starters, a themed bar provides built-in talking points and an immediate sense of place; there's no need to scrounge for conversation or small talk. Themed bars provide a great entry way to conversation and an immediate impact on visitors. Plus, it's a great way to introduce people to some essential element of the city. After all, are we not the mask we wear, and doesn't it then follow that there is something kernel of truth in every constructed facade? Plus, even if you don't ascribe to this bit of wisdom, you can at least admit that themed bars are fun. So, if you're scrounging for the perfect place to bring an out of towner, or simply trying to get to know the city a bit better, you might want to check out one or two (or all) of these concept-heavy spots.