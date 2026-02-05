The 5 Quirky, Themed Bars I Always Take Friends To When They Visit Atlanta
As a native Atlantan, it is my duty to show people my city. And what a task that is! Everyone seems to have their own agenda, for starters. Some people want to visit the aquarium, others want to explore Ponce City Market, walk the Beltline, or visit some of the filming locations of "Stranger Things." All are good options, though few want to visit the World of Coca-Cola, which is a shame, because it is a great place to try some great, weird, and fantastically gross sodas. When it comes to hosting an Atlanta newcomer, however, one thing is clear: It's my duty to show them a good time. A part of this task almost always involves showing my guests a night out on the town. Themed bars are my go-to option for these occasions.
Why? For starters, a themed bar provides built-in talking points and an immediate sense of place; there's no need to scrounge for conversation or small talk. Themed bars provide a great entry way to conversation and an immediate impact on visitors. Plus, it's a great way to introduce people to some essential element of the city. After all, are we not the mask we wear, and doesn't it then follow that there is something kernel of truth in every constructed facade? Plus, even if you don't ascribe to this bit of wisdom, you can at least admit that themed bars are fun. So, if you're scrounging for the perfect place to bring an out of towner, or simply trying to get to know the city a bit better, you might want to check out one or two (or all) of these concept-heavy spots.
Trader Vic's, the classic tiki bar with iconic cocktails
Whether you're a fan of mid-century kitsch, tropical cocktails, or just the world's biggest Warren Zevon fan (just try and get the tune of "Werewolves of London" out of your head), Trader Vic's is probably at the top of your must-visit list. The tiki and restaurant, which originally opened in Oakland, California during the 1930s, was the standard for mid-century nightlife, offering a tropical-themed atmosphere and fruity, novelty drinks to boot. At its height, there were 26 Trader Vic's locations open, but that number has since dwindled to two locations open in the United States. One of the two remaining American Trader Vic's just happens to be in Atlanta, and yes, it's absolutely worth a visit.
I am myself a newcomer to this bar. The idea to visit the Atlanta Trader Vic's was inspired by my husband's love for Hawaiian shirts and living the Tommy Bahama lifestyle. A part of this shift in his personality included a renewed interest in all things tiki and that, of course, included Trader Vic's. The news that one of two remaining locations was in none other than our hometown was thrilling, and we immediately booked a reservation. Conveniently located in the Downtown Atlanta Hilton, this funky bar has all the fun and bamboo-centric theming that one associates with Trader Vic's while still remaining fresh. It is the perfect place to start a night out on the town, and great place to take visitors from out of town. I recommend trying the Mai Tai at Trader Vic's, a classic cocktail that originated in the first location.
Trader Vic's is located at 255 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA.
The Consulate, a bar and restaurant that spins up new twists on global food and cocktails
My first visit to The Consulate was in 2023, during that dull period of time between Christmas and New Year's. So when our friends invited us to a night on the town in Atlanta, free from family spats and leftover Christmas ham, we jumped at the chance. They brought us to their favorite neighborhood bar in Midtown, The Consulate. When one thinks of a neighborhood bar, one might confer images from "Cheers" — a cozy, banal bunch of regulars sitting on well-worn barstools. That is not what The Consulate is.
In fact, it's hard to pin down any one identity of this globetrotting-themed bar, as its exact theming changes every 90 days on the dot. Every 90 days, the bar invites one lucky customer to spin its globe and randomly pick a country. Whatever country the customer lands on will serve as the inspiration for the bar and restaurant's menu. Each time I go to The Consulate, I go in blind, and am always pleasantly surprised by the new menu. It is a great opportunity to expand one's horizons and is a fantastic spot to bring someone in your life who is hungry for adventure. In addition to the revolving menu, The Consulate has a some seriously good decor, with plush booths for large parties and a vibey high-end bar. One of the bathrooms is themed around James Bond, which adds a fun, camp touch. Seriously, coming here is a surefire way to start off (or finish off) an unforgettable evening.
The Consulate is located at 10 10th St NW Suite P200, Atlanta, GA 30309.
My Parents' Basement, a one-stop shop for comic books, brews, and nostalgia
Tucked into the oddly Tudor-themed landscape of Avondale Estates in Atlanta is a special place, once only accessible via memory. It's your parents' basement. Or, rather, it's My Parents' Basement. The theme of this beer-only bar? A retro, nerdy basement filled with arcade games, comic books, and a pretty great selection of brews. I enjoy this bar for its casual atmosphere. It's a great place to bring people who aren't all that interested in the flashier, louder aspects of Atlanta nightlife. I tend to come here with my husband and his friends. We'll grab some beers, and they'll head to the arcade games while I peruse the comic books and graphic novels.
It really is an introvert's dream. This is not to say that it isn't also a great place to sit down and enjoy the atmosphere. It's just really good, low-key fun. A great place to go in large groups and allows for multiple activities. You can sit at the bar and chat, while grabbing some bar food as a snack (this spot has a truly fantastic salty, doughy pretzel, which Guy Fieri would totally approve of). Or you can come here and zone out while playing arcade games or picking out your next great read. Now, it does close at midnight on weekends, so it isn't necessarily the best spot for night owls. Still, this always ranks at the top of my list for bringing people who are new in town.
My Parents' Basement is located at 22 N Avondale Rd, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.
Sister Louisa's Church, a Baptist-themed ping pong bar with an unbelievable backstory
As far as theming goes, the above choices are well-executed, but rather standard. So, for my last two choices, I decided to go big — and, most importantly, weird. After all, weirdness is a massively overlooked aspect of Atlanta's culture. This is, after all, where the bombastic B-52s and fabulous RuPaul first cut their teeth. To whit, it's often the place where many queer Southerners come to find community and acceptance. All of this to say, coming to Atlanta can be a religious experience for some. So why not make that feeling literal with a trip to the Old Fourth Ward staple, Sister Louisa's Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium?
This bar is church-themed, but it comes down to more than just a few pieces of campy, religious-inspired art tacked to the walls. No, Sister Louisa's has an extensive backstory to accompany its theming. Apparently, Sister Louisa was a lapsed Catholic nun from Louisiana who ran off with a janitor named Luscious to make art out of trash. Sister Louisa's offers an array of drinks, including a Blood of Christ Cheerwine slushy. The bar is also, as stated in its name, a ping pong emporium. It's a great place for anyone wants to work on their "Marty Supreme" moves during their night out. Me personally? I love coming here just to soak in the eclectic, welcoming, and slightly gritty atmosphere, and to do a bit of people watching. It's kind of a religious experience.
Sister Louisa's Church of the Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium is located at 466 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.
JoJo's Beloved Cocktail Lounge is a great place to have a groovy time
Ambiance thy name is JoJo's Beloved Cocktail Lounge. This spot has been a part of my Atlanta repertoire since 2022, thanks to the suggestion of two very good friends whose taste I have to thank for most of my favorite spots in the city (including The Consulate). Unlike The Consulate, however, JoJo's is all about cocktails and is not a restaurant. What you'll find at JoJo's is an extensive menu of creative cocktails — I love the My Offer is Nothing, a scotch and amaretto cocktail that is a sure fire way to get me out on the dance floor — beer, wine, and zero-proof drinks.
JoJo's theme? The glitz and glam of the 1970s and 1980s. It is a lounge in the truest form of the word, offering a plush, neon lit interior that is great for starting off a night with friends. The music at JoJo's is all vintage and vinyl. Of course, that doesn't mean the music is all one note, guest DJs often make their way to JoJo's to bring their own, fun twist to the night's soundtrack. And yes, there is a dance floor and a disco ball so you can totally live out your "Saturday Night Fever" dreams. JoJo's is open from 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and are closed on Sundays.
JoJo's Beloved Cocktail Lounge is located at 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.