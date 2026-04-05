This Classic Treat Is The Tastiest Thing You Can Buy At Sam's Club's Bakery
The great thing about warehouse retailers like Sam's Club is that you can literally buy almost everything you need in one spot. From saving money on steaks to mattresses to jewelry and giant televisions — it's all there. With so many items to purchase, there are a lot of things at Sam's Club you should probably avoid, for the sake of your bank account. But the French vanilla pound cake in its can't-miss bakery is definitely not one of them.
When Chowhound ranked Sam's Club bakery treats, the last dessert standing was the French vanilla pound cake. It's baked fresh daily and comes in a 31-ounce portion, which Sam's Club says equates to around 12 slices per cake. At $7.84, that's just 65 cents per slice. Even for a bargain warehouse club like Sam's, that's still a fantastic deal.
We had one word to describe this treat after reviewing it: dangerous. One bite was simply impossible, and we had to go back in for more. The French vanilla cake is exactly what you want a pound cake to be — it's rich, moist, decadent, and wonderfully buttery but still doesn't feel dense. The sweetness of the cake isn't overpowering either, and the French vanilla flavor is well balanced — craveable whether or not it has toppings.
A pound cake that's rich and full of flavor
Overall, this cake is rich and flavorful, and it's not loaded with sugar and too many over-the-top flavors. Buy one for a party, and your friends would probably think it's homemade thanks to its simplicity. We also think that you could totally use the Sam's Club French vanilla pound cake to replace an angel food cake in a strawberry shortcake, too.
Sure, it's great on its own, but this cake is also the perfect blank canvas to riff on other delicious recipes. Bourbon and vanilla complement each other perfectly, so you might consider mixing a simple syrup with a little of that Kentucky brown water to make a lovely glaze to top the cake. If you've never tried grilling a pound cake, well, you don't know what you're missing. This is an ideal way to use the Sam's Club French vanilla cake. You just slice it one to two inches thin, grill for two to three minutes on both sides, and then serve alongside fresh fruit — like peaches or strawberries — and top with whipped cream. That's an absolute winner that will impress the friends to no end.
If you're not feeling pound cake, Sam's Club also makes a tiramisu. It's not quite as good as the French vanilla pound cake, but it's a close second and a nicely crafted version of this classic Italian dessert. So all that to say, while Sam's Club has plenty to offer, the bakery should definitely be on your shopping list the next time you visit, especially for a loaf of that French vanilla pound cake.