This Classic Treat Is The Tastiest Thing You Can Buy At Sam's Club's Bakery

The great thing about warehouse retailers like Sam's Club is that you can literally buy almost everything you need in one spot. From saving money on steaks to mattresses to jewelry and giant televisions — it's all there. With so many items to purchase, there are a lot of things at Sam's Club you should probably avoid, for the sake of your bank account. But the French vanilla pound cake in its can't-miss bakery is definitely not one of them.

When Chowhound ranked Sam's Club bakery treats, the last dessert standing was the French vanilla pound cake. It's baked fresh daily and comes in a 31-ounce portion, which Sam's Club says equates to around 12 slices per cake. At $7.84, that's just 65 cents per slice. Even for a bargain warehouse club like Sam's, that's still a fantastic deal.

We had one word to describe this treat after reviewing it: dangerous. One bite was simply impossible, and we had to go back in for more. The French vanilla cake is exactly what you want a pound cake to be — it's rich, moist, decadent, and wonderfully buttery but still doesn't feel dense. The sweetness of the cake isn't overpowering either, and the French vanilla flavor is well balanced — craveable whether or not it has toppings.