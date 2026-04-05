Give Basic Fried Rice An Ultra Flavorful Finish With One Savory Ingredient

Everyone knows the secret to making the best fried rice of your life is to use leftover rice. Whether it's homemade or from your favorite takeout place doesn't matter, only the amount of time that's elapsed after being cooked. Leftover rice is drier than the fresh stuff, meaning it not only crisps up better in the pan, but is also perfectly primed to soak up lots of delicious flavor, both from your favorite seasonings and sauces and from your chosen cooking fat. This means it's crucial you choose a fat you love, and no fat is more beloved than bacon drippings, making tossing your bacon grease a huge culinary mistake.

Salty and smoky, bacon fat adds a hefty hit of umami flavor to fried rice. It's also the perfect medium for giving fried rice that coveted, lightly crisp texture. You also don't need a ton since a little bit goes a long way; it may seem like you need quite a bit to coat the bottom of your pan, but it melts and spreads very quickly, especially if you use solid bacon fat you saved for cooking. Starting with less than you think you need also helps keep you from accidentally deep-frying your rice, or totally overwhelming the dish with bacony flavor. Bacon pairs beautifully with a range of other flavors too, so it's easy to customize your fried rice with a wide range of interesting ingredients, including spices, fruit, and other proteins.