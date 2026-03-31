One Easy Ingredient Makes Any Cake Taste Bakery Level Fast
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There's nothing quite like a soft, moist, fluffy cake that keeps you coming back for more. Whether a tempting honey apple crumb cake, a good old classic chocolate cake topped with fresh berries, or any of these nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed, nothing feels more like comfort food than a slice of your favorite cake. But if you're a passionate home baker, you likely know that achieving bakery-quality results in your own kitchen can be tricky. The good news is, there's a simple way to get there. Adding some dried lemon, lime, or orange zest to your cake can give it a serious upgrade.
While citrus peels are often discarded after the juice is extracted, they're actually packed with flavor and essential oils. Citrus peels are known for their distinct and pleasant aroma. When zested and added to the batter, their essential oils will infuse it with bright, refreshing notes without affecting the texture of the final bake. But because they contain moisture (up to 80% of their whole weight), citrus peels only stay fresh for a few days in the fridge. That is, if stored in airtight containers to limit air exposure.
However, this is where drying comes in. Not only does the process extend the shelf life of citrus zest to between one and three years, but it also concentrates the flavors. And the best part about it is that a single tablespoon is more than enough to make a noticeable difference in the cake's flavor.
Making your own dried citrus zest at home couldn't be easier
Different types of dried citrus zest, including lemon, orange, and lime, can be easily purchased online. They come both frozen and shelf stable, with popular options including the Spices Village lemon and orange peel granules or SavorSatch citrus zest bundel available on Amazon.
Meanwhile, if you can't find it online or in your local store, making dried citrus zest at home is quite simple and doesn't require too much effort. This way you can easily turn leftover citrus peels into a flavor booster. And you only need a zester and a functional oven. First of all, keep in mind to thoroughly wash whichever citrus fruit you've decided to use. Then just peel the outer layer, and scrape off the white pith. When done, bake the peels on low heat for a couple of hours, until they become fully dry and brittle. All that's left to do then is grind the peels into flakes or blend them into a fine powder. Alternatively, you could also zest your fresh citrus and then bake that for up to an hour to dry it.
This way you can also get creative and mix different citrus blends based on your own preference. For example, use more lemon for a tangier flavor, orange for a sweeter one, or lime for a sharper and more intense aroma. Finally, to preserve it and keep it fresh for longer, store the zest in an airtight jar in a dark spot at room temperature.