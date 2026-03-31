The Shark Tank Sweet Shop Revolutionizing Ice Cream In 16 US States

In 2023, Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson appeared on Season 14, Episode 17 of the hit show "Shark Tank," and presented their idea to entrepreneurs Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec. With enthusiasm, they pitched their business featuring a twist on the ever-versatile ice cream cone: Crispy Cones. The presentation and taste test were compelling enough to earn the financial support of Shark Barbara Corcoran, who struck a deal with the pair, investing $200,000. As of March 2026, Crispy Cones has locations in 16 states, including Arizona, New Jersey, Texas, and Montana (unlike some of the many unfortunate since-closed Shark Tank victories).

Crispy Cones' cones aren't your run-of-the-mill handmade crispy ice cream cones. They're actually elaborate, spiral cone-shaped pastries. The dough, covered in cinnamon and sugar (or another sweet powder of your choice), is roasted over a rotisserie, rather than fried like a donut. The rotisserie crystallizes the sugar on the exterior, creating a crackly, caramelized crust. The cones' interiors are slathered with your choice of spread (like Nutella, peanut butter, cookie butter, or strawberry jam) and filled with ice cream, then adorned with whatever toppings you'd like. The brand also offers specialty limited-edition cones, including weekly specials.