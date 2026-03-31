The Shark Tank Sweet Shop Revolutionizing Ice Cream In 16 US States
In 2023, Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson appeared on Season 14, Episode 17 of the hit show "Shark Tank," and presented their idea to entrepreneurs Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec. With enthusiasm, they pitched their business featuring a twist on the ever-versatile ice cream cone: Crispy Cones. The presentation and taste test were compelling enough to earn the financial support of Shark Barbara Corcoran, who struck a deal with the pair, investing $200,000. As of March 2026, Crispy Cones has locations in 16 states, including Arizona, New Jersey, Texas, and Montana (unlike some of the many unfortunate since-closed Shark Tank victories).
Crispy Cones' cones aren't your run-of-the-mill handmade crispy ice cream cones. They're actually elaborate, spiral cone-shaped pastries. The dough, covered in cinnamon and sugar (or another sweet powder of your choice), is roasted over a rotisserie, rather than fried like a donut. The rotisserie crystallizes the sugar on the exterior, creating a crackly, caramelized crust. The cones' interiors are slathered with your choice of spread (like Nutella, peanut butter, cookie butter, or strawberry jam) and filled with ice cream, then adorned with whatever toppings you'd like. The brand also offers specialty limited-edition cones, including weekly specials.
The international origins of Crispy Cones
The Crispy Cone is based on a pastry popular with tourists in the Czech Republic, the trdelník (or chimney cake). However, the treat doesn't actually have origins in the country (more likely Hungary and Romania), which irks locals. Yet numerous shops in Prague's tourist-filled historical centre feature the treat, often labeling it as an "Old Czech Specialty." Despite this, tourists love it across Czechia and other European countries.
The dessert caught the attention of Crispy Cones founder Jeremy Carlson when he was visiting the Czech Republic, and he loved them enough to build an entire business around the stuffed, brioche-like treat. He started small, serving them out of a tent, then a trailer, then a few storefronts in Idaho and Utah. That's where "Shark Tank" came in: After months of practice, Jeremy and Kaitlyn successfully presented their idea, and the rest is history. The chain continues to gain popularity, and many people rave about the treat online (with the chocolate soft-serve flavor getting shouted out in particular), sometimes comparing the cone to a crunchy cinnamon roll. "I love how unique it is!" one Crispy Cones convert wrote on Instagram.