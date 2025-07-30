How To Make And Shape Crispy Homemade Ice Cream Cones

It's easy to make ice cream at home without any fancy tools, but what about the cones? If you're having trouble figuring it out, you're not alone. Ice cream was served in all kinds of containers before Italo Marchiony invented the edible ice cream cone in 1896. To help you avoid the trial-and-error of the past and make crispy cones at home, Chowhound reached out to an expert for advice. It all starts with using the proper equipment.

"You have to have an ice cream cone maker, or like a krumkake, which we use a lot in our kitchen at home," says Tyler Malek, co-founder and head ice cream maker of Salt & Straw, the craft ice cream shop behind "America's Most Iconic Ice Creams Cookbook" and many sweet frozen treats. "I actually inherited my grandma's! It's a Swedish cookie maker that keeps them really thin. It's basically like a Swedish waffle cone maker that you can use right on top of your gas stove burners. You can't use a regular waffle maker, it has to be really, really thin so it cooks it flat." Krumkake, meaning "curved cake," is a traditional Scandinavian dessert that's made by pouring batter into a hot iron press and rolling it into cone form. Standard stoves and ovens fail to make waffle cones because heat causes the ingredients to rise and take in air, creating a fluffy consistency. An ice cream cone press or krumkake iron can heat the batter from both sides to make it nice and crispy, similar to a panini press.