Here's What Happened To Nui After Shark Tank

Following its "Shark Tank" appearance, Nui's business was booming. Not only did the show lead to more sales and traffic to the company's social media pages, but various flavors of the cookie were sold on Amazon. Nui made over $1.4 million in 2018. However, if things seemed too good to be true, that is because they were.

The aforementioned deal with shark Rodriguez actually never occurred, falling through after the episode's airing. While Nui continued to sell products, its social media posts came to a halt in February 2020, and customers began to complain about never receiving their orders (or refunds of said orders). Fans of Nui cookies would not find closure until January 2022, when Victor Macias would post an explanation of the brand's downfall on his website. He stated that many of the cookies were recalled due to quality issues (which cofounder Quiaoit would eventually confirm via LinkedIn were reports of moldy cookies shipped from a co-manufacturer). This immediately caused monetary problems for Nui and, while the two put their all into keeping the brand alive, even raising money in order to fix the recipe and receiving great feedback from their customer base, the debt was ultimately too much to handle. Both Macias and Quiaoit would file for bankruptcy in 2020 and call it quits for Nui.