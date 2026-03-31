John Wayne Frequented This Steakhouse Known For Its Juicy Prime Rib And Giant Steaks

Western movie star John Wayne was a foodie outside of his Hollywood achievements. He inspired a bourbon brand, and his 'peppered cowboy steaks' are as iconic as they are tasty. The actor frequented one California steakhouse so often that he had a favorite booth. Gulliver's Restaurant is the spot to check out if you're curious about what kept Wayne coming back.

Located in Irvine, California, Gulliver's Restaurant has been around since 1970 and draws all types of diners, though it's best known for its succulent prime cuts of beef, steaks, and ribs. The restaurant's design and theme are influenced by author Oliver Swift's "Gulliver's Travels," and it is decorated in 18th-century English style. Feeling like you've stepped back in time, you can also find the exact booth that Wayne enjoyed his meals in. He was known to enjoy a dimly lit booth right by the bar, which is said to have had its own phone line. Besides Gulliver's, the star also frequented The Arches (now A Restaurant), where owner Dan Marcheano says he visited throughout the '40s and '50s. One of his favorites was a hand-cut New York steak prepared "the Arches way."