John Wayne Frequented This Steakhouse Known For Its Juicy Prime Rib And Giant Steaks
Western movie star John Wayne was a foodie outside of his Hollywood achievements. He inspired a bourbon brand, and his 'peppered cowboy steaks' are as iconic as they are tasty. The actor frequented one California steakhouse so often that he had a favorite booth. Gulliver's Restaurant is the spot to check out if you're curious about what kept Wayne coming back.
Located in Irvine, California, Gulliver's Restaurant has been around since 1970 and draws all types of diners, though it's best known for its succulent prime cuts of beef, steaks, and ribs. The restaurant's design and theme are influenced by author Oliver Swift's "Gulliver's Travels," and it is decorated in 18th-century English style. Feeling like you've stepped back in time, you can also find the exact booth that Wayne enjoyed his meals in. He was known to enjoy a dimly lit booth right by the bar, which is said to have had its own phone line. Besides Gulliver's, the star also frequented The Arches (now A Restaurant), where owner Dan Marcheano says he visited throughout the '40s and '50s. One of his favorites was a hand-cut New York steak prepared "the Arches way."
What to expect when dining at Gulliver's
Gulliver's Restaurant is a popular Orange County eatery with a 4.4-star average rating and a majority of 5-star reviews, located across from John Wayne Airport. The menu features a range of dishes, including prime steak, chateaubriand, rack of lamb, baby back ribs, Atlantic salmon, and roasted Long Island duck. If you want to get our hands on the prime rib, the restaurant offers three different cuts: the Brobdingnagian, which is the biggest and juiciest cut, the Gulliver's Prime Cut, which is a middle ground, and then the thinly sliced Traditional English Cut.
There are plenty of chain restaurants that reviewers swear offer the best ribs, but the historic English feel of the restaurant is what offers a truly unique dining experience. And the techniques make all the difference. The hand-selected beef is roasted slowly in a patented oven system to ensure the ribs arrive at the table tender and full of flavor. One reviewer raved about their meal, saying, "Some of the most excellent prime rib you will ever experience," adding that they prefer the end cut for extra flavor. However, while the prime rib is well-praised, other menu items don't get the same thumbs up, with one Facebook commenter warned, "Don't order the scallops. Super tough and pretty bad." But don't take the reviewers' word for it. Head to the Californian inn-style restaurant to taste one of John Wayne's most trusted dining spots and see why he liked it.