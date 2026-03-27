These Adorable Aldi Dutch Ovens Bring The Le Creuset Charm For A Fraction Of The Price
Aldi devotees have come to expect deals on all kinds of dupes from the value retailer. We've spotted an Aldi ceramic light that looks just like one from Pottery Barn for $50 less, for example, as well as a $13 copycat of a $160 wooden bowl from Sur La Table. Now, a darling Dutch oven available at Aldi brings a little bit of the Le Creuset aesthetic for considerably less cash. After all, legions of Le Creuset lovers know that expense is one of the French cookware brand's chief characteristics.
The Crofton Floral Cast Iron Dutch Oven that Aldi sells for $20 bears a striking resemblance to the Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Petal Casserole Dish that Harrod's lists on the U.S. version of its website for $510. It also isn't too far afield from the Traditional Floral Oven Le Creuset advertises for $255. Being that you can, you know, cook with all of them, you must follow your heart (or at least your bank account) to assign each item's true value.
How Aldi and Le Creuset's Dutch ovens diverge
The details on Aldi's Crofton Floral Cast Iron Dutch Oven product pages appear to erroneously detail unrelated goods, but the site does have pages for two different colors: a lilac hue with a silver knob, and a burgundy color with gold knob. You could buy both Aldi shades and still not approach anywhere near either of the real Le Creuset's price tags. That's a lot of extra money you can spend on ingredients for the lovely roast chicken you should cook inside. Aldi's Dutch oven size is also 2 quarts.
Harrods' Le Creuset dish comes in shell pink and is larger, at about 5.5 quarts. Le Creuset's own ovens are listed in mauve pink, white, and a yellow shade it calls "camomille." Le Creuset does not specify the capacity of the Traditional Floral Oven on its site, but one being resold on the secondary market lists it at 2.25 quarts. Any one of these picks brings a sweet aesthetic to your stovetop.