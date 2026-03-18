Aldi's Adorable Ceramic Light Puts Pottery Barn Chic In Your Kitchen For $50 Less

We really think you could swap these perforated ceramic eggs in some kind of low-stakes heist situation and it would take any meddling guards long enough to notice to make your escape. But, while the Pottery Barn version comes in two sizes — the 8.25-inch, $60 egg, and an 11.25-inch upgrade for $80 — Aldi does not list a measurement, only the mysterious promise that it's "medium." Social media videos that appear to include the Kirkton editions make them look fairly close to Pottery Barn's smaller option. The Kirkton's ceramic material is also shinier than Pottery Barn's terracotta, should reflective properties make or break your decision.

As is written in its name, the Kirkton House ceramic egg comes with an LED inside to automatically fulfill your ornamental lighting desires. You probably aren't going to read by it, but it will create a nice, decorative glow. The Pottery Barn comes with no such illumination, but product photos do imply that you could pop your own light inside. And each brand's piece, of course, also has suggested additions like similarly styled bunnies to complete the look.