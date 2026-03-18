Aldi's Adorable Ceramic Light Puts Pottery Barn Chic In Your Kitchen For $50 Less
Aldi is probably best known as the discount supermarket chain with some weird shopping myths to its name, but it sells plenty more than the plastic-wrapped produce that you might have also heard about (and yes, that one's true). Aldi also carries plenty of cute dupes that approximate the more expensive items at stores like Sur La Table, for example. And our latest find borrows its good looks from another typically spendier destination: Pottery Barn.
The $10 Kirkton House LED ceramic egg at Aldi bears more than a passing resemblance to the $60 rustic Easter egg cloche at Pottery Barn. Both objets d'art are fashioned after eggs, making them fun decor for springtime or amid subtly culinary-themed design elements in kitchens year-round. The higher-priced item certainly has its own merits, but the aesthetic similarities between the two off-white, oval sculptures with cut-out patterns are too close to ignore the $50 difference and consider saving a few dozen bucks. How much each is truly worth, of course, will depend on your own household's knickknack needs.
How Aldi's tchotchke and its Pottery Barn doppelgänger diverge
We really think you could swap these perforated ceramic eggs in some kind of low-stakes heist situation and it would take any meddling guards long enough to notice to make your escape. But, while the Pottery Barn version comes in two sizes — the 8.25-inch, $60 egg, and an 11.25-inch upgrade for $80 — Aldi does not list a measurement, only the mysterious promise that it's "medium." Social media videos that appear to include the Kirkton editions make them look fairly close to Pottery Barn's smaller option. The Kirkton's ceramic material is also shinier than Pottery Barn's terracotta, should reflective properties make or break your decision.
As is written in its name, the Kirkton House ceramic egg comes with an LED inside to automatically fulfill your ornamental lighting desires. You probably aren't going to read by it, but it will create a nice, decorative glow. The Pottery Barn comes with no such illumination, but product photos do imply that you could pop your own light inside. And each brand's piece, of course, also has suggested additions like similarly styled bunnies to complete the look.