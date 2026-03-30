For A Jack Daniel's Shot Packed With Sweet And Sour Flavor, Mix It With This Juice

Some drinks don't feel like they should work, then they just do. A snakebite shot (a two-part shot made from honeyed whiskey and lime cordial or preserved lime juice) is the perfect example of this. At first, the sweet and sharp together almost sounds like it could be too contrasting, but that's exactly what makes it work. It has bite (hence the name), but just enough sweetness that it isn't harsh. That makes it dangerously drinkable.

This popular sweet-and-sour shot can be a little confusing since it shares its name with another alcoholic drink. The British version of a snakebite (a mixed pint of lager and cider which became popular in the 1980s) is apparently Bill Clinton's go-to cocktail. Over in the States, however, a snakebite refers almost exclusively to the shot.

Using Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey instead of regular Old No. 7 is an important step; there are many flavors of Jack Daniel's (some better than others), but this one is smooth and syrupy, making for quite a beautiful flavor contrast against the lime. The lime cordial's sweet, almost candy-like taste needs a sweet liquor it doesn't fight against. A snakebite shot can also be made with Yukon Jack, a honeyed whisky from Canada.