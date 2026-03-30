For A Jack Daniel's Shot Packed With Sweet And Sour Flavor, Mix It With This Juice
Some drinks don't feel like they should work, then they just do. A snakebite shot (a two-part shot made from honeyed whiskey and lime cordial or preserved lime juice) is the perfect example of this. At first, the sweet and sharp together almost sounds like it could be too contrasting, but that's exactly what makes it work. It has bite (hence the name), but just enough sweetness that it isn't harsh. That makes it dangerously drinkable.
This popular sweet-and-sour shot can be a little confusing since it shares its name with another alcoholic drink. The British version of a snakebite (a mixed pint of lager and cider which became popular in the 1980s) is apparently Bill Clinton's go-to cocktail. Over in the States, however, a snakebite refers almost exclusively to the shot.
Using Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey instead of regular Old No. 7 is an important step; there are many flavors of Jack Daniel's (some better than others), but this one is smooth and syrupy, making for quite a beautiful flavor contrast against the lime. The lime cordial's sweet, almost candy-like taste needs a sweet liquor it doesn't fight against. A snakebite shot can also be made with Yukon Jack, a honeyed whisky from Canada.
How to get the balance right
Getting a snakebite shot down right requires balance. If you go too hard on the cordial, it's too sharp. Too much whiskey, and it's a much harsher drink. A ratio of four parts whiskey to one part lime cordial keeps the balance in check. Shaking it with ice and straining it may sound like extra effort, but getting that chill right is another important step in keeping it all from feeling too heavy. Shaking over ice ensures the flavors mix properly, and brightens the whole sip up. Serve it chilled in a proper shot glass, or double it up and serve over ice in a chilled coupe glass as a sipping drink.
There are some other tweaks you can make. If you're not a fan of the artificial-tasting sweetness of cordial, swap it for fresh lime juice mixed with a homemade simple syrup; it's a little sharper than sweetened cordial. If you don't have Tennessee Honey or Yukon Jack on hand, other flavored whiskeys could theoretically step in, although results may vary. There's a reason this shot is traditionally made with honeyed whiskey, and there's a reason it's stuck around as long as it has.