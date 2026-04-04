7 Common Pantry Items You Should Actually Be Storing In The Fridge

Deciding whether to store a food item in your pantry versus your refrigerator can seem a bit arbitrary at times. You may flip the container over and breeze through the ingredients in search of anything perishable (namely, dairy and eggs). Some foods are dead giveaways, especially when there is a very clear "Refrigerate after opening" listed on the back panel. However, this may also prompt you to ask yourself: "How sick can I really get if I don't refrigerate this?" and relegate it to a forgotten cabinet, regardless of what the label says.

The reality is that there are numerous reasons why you should refrigerate some pantry staples after (or even before) opening, most of which come down to either food safety or freshness. To get the inside scoop about which items you should always store in your fridge, we spoke to Joanne Gallagher, recipe developer for Inspired Taste. Not only did she offer food storage how-tos for these pantry favorites, but she also explained why you should be storing them in the fridge in the first place. Ultimately, the decision of "to refrigerate or not to refrigerate" is left in your hands, but hopefully, her picks will help inform your choice.