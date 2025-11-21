How Different Storage Conditions Affect The Quality Of Baked Goods

When it comes to baked goods, a few things are crucial in order to make sure you get the best out of them. Temperature, humidity, time — whether you're talking about the baking process itself, or the storage of your buns and breads once you've baked them, they're crucial. Especially when it comes to the storage of your baked goods, the environment you keep them in can dramatically alter their texture, freshness, and even how safe they are to eat — they're much more sensitive than people realize! To find out more, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Armen Adamjan of Creative Explained, who recently partnered with Ziploc to help educate people on reducing food waste, which he calls the grocery-to-meal journey.

Certain baked goods are stable at room temperatures, but others need to be kept in the refrigerator, he told us. "Anything with dairy, cream cheese frosting, custard, or fruit filling should go in the fridge to stay safe and fresh." This is because the dairy in these goods is easily perishable, and can be a breeding ground for bacteria if not stored at a safe temperature, if you're planning on keeping them for a number of days. Some bakes, on the other hand, should be kept out of the fridge. "For baked goods like cookies and muffins, I recommend keeping them in Ziploc bags at room temperature to help them hold onto their texture and flavor without drying out."