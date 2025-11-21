How Different Storage Conditions Affect The Quality Of Baked Goods
When it comes to baked goods, a few things are crucial in order to make sure you get the best out of them. Temperature, humidity, time — whether you're talking about the baking process itself, or the storage of your buns and breads once you've baked them, they're crucial. Especially when it comes to the storage of your baked goods, the environment you keep them in can dramatically alter their texture, freshness, and even how safe they are to eat — they're much more sensitive than people realize! To find out more, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Armen Adamjan of Creative Explained, who recently partnered with Ziploc to help educate people on reducing food waste, which he calls the grocery-to-meal journey.
Certain baked goods are stable at room temperatures, but others need to be kept in the refrigerator, he told us. "Anything with dairy, cream cheese frosting, custard, or fruit filling should go in the fridge to stay safe and fresh." This is because the dairy in these goods is easily perishable, and can be a breeding ground for bacteria if not stored at a safe temperature, if you're planning on keeping them for a number of days. Some bakes, on the other hand, should be kept out of the fridge. "For baked goods like cookies and muffins, I recommend keeping them in Ziploc bags at room temperature to help them hold onto their texture and flavor without drying out."
The amount of air your bakes are exposed to also matters
Temperature isn't the only factor to consider when you're storing your baked goods — humidity and airflow matters just as much. Some baked goods need airtight protection, while others appreciate the ability to breathe a little. The latter is rare, admittedly. Most baked goods need airtight containers to make sure they stay at their freshest. That includes cookies, muffins, ultra-moist banana breads — pretty much anything that doesn't have frosting, and could be described as a biscuit or cake. Storing them in high humidity can cause them to spoil sooner, or just to go a little bit sad, too. "Humidity is the sneaky culprit behind soggy cookies and limp pastries," Armen Adjaman told us. "When there's too much moisture in the air, baked goods absorb it, softening their crisp edges and ruining that perfect bite."
His go-to tip for keeping most baked goods as fresh as possible? Resealable airtight bags: "For the most part, resealable bags are your best friend," he explained. "If I am storing baked goods that I want to stay moist, like a chewy chocolate chip cookie, my go-to is Ziploc Heavy Duty Bags because they can easily be washed and reused (as directed)."
Some bakes, though, actually benefit from being exposed to some air. "Crusty breads or baguettes, actually need a little airflow so they don't lose their perfectly crisp crust," he told us. "For items that need to 'breathe,' my favorite hack is using Ziploc Produce Bags with Moisture Control specifically because their unique breathable design with moisture control vents help keep food fresh."
Where you store your bakes is just as important as how you store them
If you're storing your baked goods at room temperature, where you put them in your kitchen actually matters a lot more than you might initially think. Whether you store them in a cupboard or on the counter in direct sunlight is a big deal when it comes to prolonging the life and freshness of your baked goods. "Sun warms your bakes and the air around them, which creates humidity, causing food to become stale or soggy," Armen Adamjan told us. Instead of keeping them out where sunlight can get them, for example, keep your bakes in the pantry, or a cupboard if you don't have one. "I like to put them in a cool, dark cabinet and keep them away from heat (not next to the oven, toaster, coffee maker, or even kettle)," Adamjan added.
If you want to keep your bakes for a long time — like, a really long time — you could always freeze them. Storing cake in the freezer might feel a little bit odd, but it's actually a fantastic way to keep it for another day. "Most baked goods freeze beautifully," Adamjan told us — but that's only if you prepare them for that freeze properly. "I use Ziploc Freezer Half Gallon Bags because they're the perfect size," he told us. "They stand up for easy filling, thanks to the expandable bottom, and the bag helps protect against freezer burn for up to 12 weeks for some foods (as tested on ground beef)." Just remember, organization is crucial here. "I label and date everything and rotate the older bags forward, so nothing gets lost in the freezer shuffle," Adamjan said.