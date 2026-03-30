The Costco Italian Staple To Stock In Your Freezer For Quick, Easy Dinners On The Fly

In our definitive ranking of popular frozen meatballs from worst to best, Costco's Kirkland Signature Meatballs sat solidly in second place. They're delicious, and you can buy them in bulk in a resealable bag, adding convenience to the list of reasons to keep them in your freezer at all times. However, with a price tag of about $17 to $23 for a 6-pound bag (placing cost at around $3 to $4 per pound), they're just a bit pricey.

Considering the first three ingredients listed on the package are ground beef, water, and breadcrumbs, it's safe to say you're getting your money's worth in terms of a high-quality product. This is supported further by the large size of the meatballs, which makes them perfect for pairing with Kirkland Signature's garlic Parmesan butter dinner rolls to make easy meatball sliders. This meal comes together in minutes, feeds a crowd, and it's easy to grab everything in one simple grocery trip — including a few jars of Rao's Marinara Sauce if you like your sliders saucy.

These meatballs are also great to have on hand as quick protein for your favorite meals. The resealable bag makes it easy to use just a few meatballs at a time, and for everything from classic spaghetti and meatballs to Swedish meatballs smothered in brown gravy. That's the other plus — these meaty bites are savory and delicious, but without a heavily defined flavor profile, so they're incredibly versatile.