The Frozen Ingredient You Need For An Easier Pasta Bake

One-dish wonders, such as lasagna, various versions of shepherd's pie, and tuna noodle casserole, are practically the cornerstone of homestyle American cuisine. Though some of these dishes migrated here from other countries, they've become beloved comfort food staples that grace the dinner table of families from many different cultures. Others, such as chicken and rice or green bean casserole, are uniquely American, inspired by the revolutionary abundance of convenience foods that hit supermarkets in the late 18th and early 19th centuries and societal changes that saw women flooding the workforce en masse for the first time.

A deeply versatile dish that encompasses both cultural significance and convenience is the all-important pasta bake. The nondescript moniker is no accident; it's just vague enough to fit a variety of dishes while still making your mouth water by promising the deliciousness of baked pasta. Though these dishes often require the cook to boil pasta and render meat before combining everything — essentially cooking your food twice — fully cooked frozen meatballs offer a shortcut that significantly reduces your time in the kitchen.

Since these meatballs are preseasoned and fully cooked, all you have to do is dice and stir them into your casserole (or even throw them in whole). Once nestled into your favorite cheesy Parmesan spaghetti casserole and baked, the meatballs roast and become slightly crisp, releasing flavorful oils and juices into the rest of the dish. This means frozen meatballs aren't just convenient — they may be the secret to your best pasta bake yet.